Arunachal CM Khandu Urges Aviation Ministry For Flight Connectivity

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has requested the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to increase flight connectivity to and from Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar to improve the quality of life for citizens, as well as connectivity, tourism, and commerce in the state.

In a letter on Tuesday addressed to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Khandu pointed out that currently, one flight operates to and from Donyi Polo Airport to Kolkata (six times a week) and New Delhi (four times a week).

A press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office of Arunachal Pradesh stated that these flights are regularly operating at full capacity, often leading to surges in travel fares and unavailability of tickets for prospective passengers, including in cases of medical and other emergencies.

Additionally, the absence of daily flight operations hampers ease of access for visitors and tourists, often forcing them to seek other travel options. Khandu also noted that connectivity options through connecting flights to major cities from Kolkata and New Delhi airports are poor. For instance, there is no same-day connectivity when traveling from Itanagar to Bhopal and Kochi, causing passengers to spend an additional night in New Delhi or Kolkata. The layover when traveling from Itanagar to Ahmedabad is 5 hours and 25 minutes, and the return layover is 4 hours and 40 minutes. The layover when traveling from Itanagar to Bengaluru is 6 hours.

The Chief Minister also lamented the discontinuation of flight services between Itanagar and Guwahati operated by FlyBig under the UDAN scheme since November 2023.

He appealed to the Union Minister to increase flight services from Itanagar to New Delhi and Kolkata, preferably including an additional morning departure from Itanagar to New Delhi, daily operations of flights from Itanagar to New Delhi, direct flight connectivity to other major metros such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, improved connectivity options from New Delhi and Kolkata airports to major cities, and reinstating flight services between Itanagar and Guwahati under the RCS-UDAN scheme.

In another letter directed to Rahul Bhatia, Group Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo), Khandu sought an increase in the number of flights to Delhi, preferably a morning departure from Itanagar. He also requested direct flight connectivity from Itanagar to other major metros such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, according to the CMO press release.

Expressing gratitude to IndiGo for operating the first flight from Donyi Polo Airport and for connecting Itanagar to Kolkata and New Delhi through regular flights, Khandu said that this initiative has been of immense comfort and convenience to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and other states, as well as tourists and students. He added that the State’s Department of Civil Aviation has already been instructed to provide all necessary support to IndiGo for the enhancement and extension of flight services.

It may be noted that IndiGo has announced it will operate flight services between Itanagar and Kolkata seven days a week starting July 31. Currently, there is no flight service on the route on Wednesdays.

