Bihar Political Update: How are the number stacked up as of now

Even though Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD emerged as the only significant party in Bihar’s assembly elections in 2020, the Mahagathbandhan alliance was unable to become the government. While the RJD won 75 seats, the BJP and JD(U) respectively took home 74 and 43 seats. Only 19 of the 70 seats the Indian National Congress fought for were won, and the grand old party’s dismal performance is sometimes cited as the reason the Mahagathbandhan was unable to establish a government in the state in the first place.


The current scenario with which Nitish Kumar is proving his dominance in the state are
RJD – 79
JDU – 45
INC – 19
CPI(M-L) – 12
CPI(M) – 02
CPI – 02
HAM – 04
IND – 01
Total – 164


Whereas, the BJP-led NDA has 77 seats along with AIMIM’s 1 seat.


This mega coalition has seven parties with 164 MLAs to prove its dominance.

