Friday, August 12, 2022

BJP meeting, over NDA rift in Bihar, concludes at Deputy CM’s residence

Political
Updated:
Vaishali Sharma
By Vaishali Sharma
BJP
BJP

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party met in Patna at the house of Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad to discuss the schism in the National Democratic Alliance.

Party leaders Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Nitin Navin, Amrendra Pratap Singh, and Samrat Chaudhary departed Prasad’s residence after the meeting. The BJP’s Core Committee meeting has been rescheduled for today at the party headquarters in Patna.

The action occurred after the Bihar chief minister met with all JD(U) MPs and MLAs at his official house here today, amid rumours of a schism with ally BJP.

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) meeting was also conducted today at Rabri Devi’s house in Patna. Leaders of the CPI-ML and the Congress, both members of the state’s Opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan,’ attended the meeting.

Rumours of a developing schism between the BJP-JDU coalition in Bihar grew when Kumar skipped a major meeting of the NITI Aayog, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh resigned from the party. Singh, a close assistant to Nitish Kumar, announced his resignation from the party after being presented with a letter requesting an explanation on corruption accusations.

The RJD-led Opposition in the state has said that it will welcome any re-alignment in Bihar’s ruling coalition without the BJP.

Ahead of the RJD convened meeting today, Congress Bihar legislature party leader Ajit Sharma said: “If Nitish Kumar comes, we’ll welcome him. If he comes we will support him. A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we’ll be able to tell you only after the meeting.”

Meanwhile, a mahagathbandhan meeting was convened at the house of state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during which party leaders, MLAs, MLCs, and the Rajya Sabha MP authorised Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav to make a choice and stated their support for him, according to reports.

Yadav has already received the endorsement of the Congress and Left parties.

In today’s JD(U) meeting, all MLAs and MPs endorsed CM Nitish Kumar’s decision and stated their support for him. They also stated that they will continue to back Kumar’s choice.

Vaishali Sharma
Vaishali Sharma

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Adani Group to invest Rs. 57,575 crores in Odisha, creating 9300 local direct jobs

National 0
The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing diversified portfolio of infrastructure,...

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named the “State Brand Ambassador” of Uttarakhand

Headlines 0
Rishabh Pant has been named the "State Brand of...

Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination moved to Supreme Court seeking release

National 0
Nalini, who was found guilty and condemned in the...

Anubrata Mondal Update: Crowd Chants “Chor Chor” Outside Court as CBI Receives Custody of TMC Leader Until August 20

Headlines 0
Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's leader, was on Thursday ordered...

To identify the source of extremely high-energy cosmic rays, Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data

Headlines 0
Researchers are now getting close to correctly identifying PeVatrons,...

Nitish Kumar-Led Government’s Floor Test In Bihar Assembly On August 24

National 0
The Nitish Kumar-led government will face a floor test...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.