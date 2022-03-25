On Friday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate further on the Birbhum violence case. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh is allegedly being suspected in the killing of eight persons in a house fire, earlier this week.

On Friday, a bench comprised of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj concluded that the ongoing investigation should be transferred to the CBI in the interest of justice and in light of the circumstances of the case.

The central agency was instructed to produce a progress report on April 7 by the court.

Meanwhile, pertaining to fall under pressure, Banerjee formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the event on the TMC government. She also ordered the arrest of a local party leader and the suspension of the officer in command of the local police station, as well as providing compensation to the victims’ relatives.

She earlier went to Bogtui village in Birbhum district to meet the victim’s family members and express condolence.