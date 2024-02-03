Downfall of INDIA Alliance: Know The Loop Holes Within The Alliance

The opposition alliance – I.N.D.I.A, is in the verge to collapse in each passing day. The assumptions ignited with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stepping back and joining NDA in Bihar, or if it is the Rahul – Mamata fight escalating in West Bengal, or it is the other parties coming up with solo ideas and agendas within the alliance leading to a non-ending collisions that might spark a fall.

However it is just six months ago the alliance was formed with the motive to wash out the ruling party- BJP but the situation seems dissolving. Its just two months later the country is set to hold the Lok Sabha elections and the alliance is yet not ready with a chief / lead face.

The question stands that as the alliance was formed for the upcoming election in 2024, do they have time for planning, strategizing and keeping things intact to fight against the same opposition- BJP?

Mamata vs Rahul Fight in Bengal:

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Feb 2, took a jibe at Congress over the seat sharing in the state. She said that she has doubts whether the grand-old party will secure “even 40 seats” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

She said, “I proposed that Congress contest 300 seats (across the country where BJP is the main opposition), but they refused to heed. Now, they’ve arrived in the state to stir up Muslim voters. I doubt whether they will secure even 40 seats if they contested 300.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Criticizes Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi. Mamata Banerjee compared this venture to a “mere photo opportunity” for “migratory birds” in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav On Seat Sharing:

The Samajwadi Party have declared candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats amid the talks of seat sharing with the Congress. To this the INC have backlashed and said that the Samajwadi party have broken the dharma of the alliance by declaring candidates unilaterally. However, the Samajwadi party is offering 11 seats to the Congress in UP.

The architect of Alliance :Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was known to be the architect of the INDIA alliance and now became the first person to breakup with it. He claimed that he was not happy with the name ‘INDIA’ and he also urged the party to change the name.

Political Analyst: Prashant Kishor

The famous political analyst Prashant Kishor in an interview with a third party media slammed Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra at this time. He said that this is the wrong time to do the yatra but rather be in the headquarters instead he is in the ground. He said that this is not the time to do a solo yatra but lead the INDIA alliance yatra.

Such circumstances has accelerated doubts in the minds on the people expecting a downfall in the alliance. The BJP on the other hand gears up in taking a jibe of the breakdown in the alliance. However, the question continues, will the alliance stand to fight the opposition BJP?