The minister arrived on Saturday and was received by Ababu-Namwamba, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kenya. Jaishankar had a detailed discussion on several regional and global issues with the Kenyan Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar left for Kenya to strengthen tie-up with the major East African countries. After reaching Kenya he joined a “productive discussion” on bilateral cooperation which will be jointly commissioned by both the nation.

“A detailed exchange on regional and global issues as befitting two UNSC members. A Historical solidarity is today a modern partnership.”, Jaishankar tweeted.

As per a report, he will join the 3rd India-Kenya Joint Commission meeting to review all the aspects of the bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar also met other Ministers of the Kenyan Government to improve the bilateral relation between India and Kenya.

Notable is that the last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in March 2019.