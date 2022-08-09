JD(U) betrayed Bihar, says state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal

The Bihar BJP voiced its displeasure with Nitish Kumar’s decision to quit as Chief Minister, claiming that the JD(U) had abandoned Bihar and the people’s mandate.

Addressing a press conference today, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said, “In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, all of us contested under the NDA alliance and the majority and mandate was given by the people to JDU and BJP. However, as on date, Nitish played with the public mandate. JD(U) betrayed Bihar.” “We were successful in winning 74 seats, but we fulfilled the promise made by the Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of this NDA alliance. However, whatever happened today is a betrayal of the people of Bihar and the BJP,” he said.

Nitish Kumar, who resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday, said he has presented a list of 164 MLAs to the Bihar Governor and staked his claim to establish a new government.

“We submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor and staked claim to form a new government. He will let us know when oath-taking can take place,” Nitish told reporters.

Notably, Nitish Kumar, the chairman of the JD(U), has been voted as the leader of the Mahagathbandhan, or Grand Alliance.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar called off the JD(U)-BJP coalition in Bihar and resigned as the state’s chief minister. After quitting as Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar met with Tejashwi Yadav, and the two met with the Governor to lay their claim to the government.

After meeting the Bihar Governor, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar said, “We have the support of seven parties and one Independent MLA. The letter of support has been signed by all.”

Former Union minister RCP Singh, who left the JD(U) after a spat with Nitish Kumar, claimed the party’s break with the BJP and alliance with Tejashwi Yadav is a betrayal of the 2020 mandate.

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, resigned on Tuesday, shattering his partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier in the day, Kumar met with JD(U) leaders to discuss his future political movements.

He then asked Governor Phagu Chauhan for time. Kumar came at Raj Bhavan about 4 p.m. and informed Governor Phagu Chauhan of his decision to resign as state chief minister.

Earlier today, during the JD(U) meeting, all MLAs and MPs endorsed Chief Minister Kumar’s decision and stated their support for him. They also stated that they will continue to back Kumar’s choice.