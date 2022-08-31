Bihar CM, Deputy CM welcome Telangana CM KCR in Patna

- Advertisement -

K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, came in Patna on Wednesday to meet with Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chairman Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish saw him at the Patna airport earlier in the day. KCR will also meet RJD chairman Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The meet is being held as the first step toward opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao will also deliver financial aid to the families of Indian troops who were killed in the Galwan valley during his visit to Bihar, according to an official announcement from the chief minister.

According to the statement, he would hand out the checks with Bihar Chief Minister Kumar.

Rao would present checks for Rs 10 lakh to the families of slain troops and Rs 5 lakh to the families of deceased migrant workers.

His entrance in Bihar is being viewed as a significant political development in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This would be his first meeting since splitting from the NDA to root out the BJP from the Centre.

The Telangana chief minister will also take part in a programme with the two Bihar leaders.

KCR’s scheduled visit would be politically significant because his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently cut relations with the NDA and created the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government with the RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M), and HAM.

Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader, termed the intended conference as a “Great Comedy Show” on opposition unity in a statement on Tuesday.

“Rao also engages in and encourages dynastic politics. His family has five ministers and MLAs in Telangana, much like Lalu and his family,” Sushil Modi said.

Tejashwi Yadav had met KCR twice in Hyderabad while the latter was the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

