On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned BJP leaders for promoting ‘Kashmir files’ in the Delhi Assembly. With the hashtag Arvind Kejriwal Hates Kashmir Files, a video of Arvind Kejriwal criticising BJP politicians has gone viral.

In a video that has gone viral, Kejiriwal can be seen provoking BJP members. “Stop acting like sheep,” says the narrator. AAP is the place to be. You will be treated with honour and respect. We are not going to engage you in false sloganeering. We’ll use you to help us construct the country. We won’t ask you to put up false movie posters.”

“Why are you asking us to make it tax-free?” Kejriwal questioned the government.

He later added, “If you’re really interested, ask Vivek Agnihotri to upload it on YouTube; it’ll be completely free. In that sense, everyone will be able to view it. I don’t see why that should be tax-free.”

Netizens, on the other hand, found Kejiriwal’s action inflammatory, blasting him on social media and questioned him on why the BJP government can’t promote a film.