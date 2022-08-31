Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Another setback for Congress as Former J&K leader Peerzada Sayeed resigns in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Political
Vaishali Sharma
Peerzada Sayeed
In another setback for the Congress in Jammu & Kashmir, former JKPCC head Peerzada Sayeed resigned from the party, along with his followers.

Sayeed will join former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is expected to launch his own political party.

Azad, the 73-year-old former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, resigned his five-decade relationship with the Congress on Friday, calling it “completely ruined” and accusing Rahul Gandhi of “demolishing” the party’s whole consultation structure.

Since his resignation, Azad has been joined by a number of prominent leaders, including a former member of parliament, a deputy chief minister, 15 former legislators, including seven former ministers, and a large number of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators, and grass-roots workers from across Jammu and Kashmir.

At a news conference here on Tuesday, Chand, along with former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram, and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from the Congress.

