Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the first outreach session of the G7 summit on Saturday. The session titled “Building Back: Health” aimed at global recovery from coronavirus pandemic and strengthening resilience against future pandemics.

Appreciating the support extended by G7 and other guest countries during the recent wave of Covid, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s “whole of society” approach to fight the pandemic.

PM Modi in a conversation explained India’s use of open-source digital tools for tracing contact and managing vaccination. He also added India’s willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries.

“Prime Minister committed India’s support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance. He sought the G7’s support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS waiver on COVID related technologies.”, PMO mentioned.

In a concluding remark, he said that today’s meeting should send out a message of “One Earth One Health” for the whole world.

He will participate in the final day of the G7 Summit today and will speak in two sessions.