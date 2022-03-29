Roopa Ganguly of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Monday that the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal State administration is not ready for debates on the Birbhum violence in the state legislature.

She alleged that BJP MLA Manoj Tigga had been seriously hurt in a scuffle between BJP and Trinamool Congress Party MLAs. Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Assembly saw a commotion as MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed over the Birbhum violence case.

Five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly on Monday following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence.

The other BJP MLAs who have been suspended include Manoj Tigga, Shankar Ghosh, Narahari Mahato and Dipak Barman. The MLAs were suspended until further notice.

The BJP MLAs further held a protest march outside the Assembly.

“The identical scenario that Anarul Hussain generated in Rampurhat was witnessed inside by TMC MLAs and their cops. We will protest this at 2 p.m. today. I will file a formal complaint with the Speaker, requesting that action be taken in accordance with the rules. We want the assistance of the Centre “Suvendu Adhikari revealed this to ANI.

“The opposition wanted a discussion about law and order on the last day, but the government refused. They sent civil-dressed Kolkata police officers to brawl with 8-10 of our MLAs “He’d said.

On Tuesday, at least eight people were killed in the Rampurhat region of West Bengal’s Birbhum when a crowd allegedly set fire to buildings following the death of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the matter (CBI).