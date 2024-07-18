The Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will be contesting in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana on its own. AAP had contested one seat in the Haryana Lok Sabha election in alliance with the Congress.

During a press conference that saw the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak in Chandigarh, Mann said that the AAP has decided to contest the Haryana assembly elections with full force. AAP’s Sanjay Singh Dubs Haryana As ‘Ransom State’: BJP’s ‘Double Engine’ Government Has Ruined the State.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has decided that it will contest the Haryana assembly elections with full force. We have governments in Delhi and Punjab, half of Haryana touches Delhi and half of Haryana touches Punjab. The people of Haryana appealed to us, that’s why we came here. Haryana gave a chance to the BJP, Congress and all parties, but everyone looted. Now bring Kejriwal,” Mann said.

Mann further said that AAP will form a team, contest elections and defeat the double-engine government in Haryana, which ruled the state for 10 years, as the people of Haryana want change.

This time, AAP will be contesting in all 90 assembly seats in Haryana solo.

Speaking on the issues faced by the people of Haryana, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “Unemployment is the biggest problem in Haryana… Agniveer Yojana is a betrayal of the soldiers of the country. Farmers are troubled in Haryana…What did the double-engine government give?… The demands of the farmers were trampled upon…Kejriwal will change the condition of Haryana. Today people have hope from the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Haryana is one of the eight states that will be holding legislative assembly elections this year. Currently, the state is ruled by a coalition government formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). The Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 are expected to take place on or before October 2024, as the current Assembly’s tenure is set to end on November 3 this year. However, the election schedule is yet to be announced.