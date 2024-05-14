Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of engaging in “vote bank politics” in connection with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Speaking at a rally in Bongaon while campaigning for BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur, Shah asserted that Banerjee would not be able to obstruct the implementation of the CAA as it falls under the jurisdiction of the central government.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act aims to expedite the Indian citizenship process for minorities from three neighboring Islamic nations who have fled persecution due to their religion.

Shah vehemently refuted Banerjee’s claims about the CAA, stating, “Didi is lying. No one will face any problem due to CAA. Everyone will get citizenship. This is PM Modi’s guarantee.” He accused Banerjee of indulging in vote bank politics and accused her of granting citizenship to infiltrators illegally.

The issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is expected to dominate discussions in Bongaon, where Shah addressed the rally.

“We must put an end to illegal immigration,” Shah emphasized.

Speaking about the recent elections, Shah highlighted the BJP’s success, stating that out of the 380 seats contested in the four out of seven phases, the BJP secured victory in 270 seats, achieving an absolute majority. He expressed determination to surpass 400 seats in the upcoming elections.

The exchange between Shah and Banerjee underscores the intense political climate surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, with both sides vehemently defending their positions amidst ongoing electoral campaigns.

