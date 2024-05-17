 Amit Shah Criticizes Kejriwal Over Liquor Scam Amidst Lok Sabha Campaign Trail

Home Minister Amit Shah today launched a sharp critique at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that the public will be reminded of the ‘liquor scam’ whenever they see him campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. During an interview with ANI, Shah remarked, “As a voter, I believe wherever he will go for the poll campaign, the people will remember the liquor scam, even in Punjab. People will also see big bottles in front of them when they see Kejriwal.”

Shah expressed skepticism about the potential impact of Kejriwal’s interim bail on the opposition INDIA bloc’s fortunes. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, stipulating that he must surrender on June 2 to allow the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue its investigation.

Addressing the interim bail verdict, Shah cautioned against interpreting it as a victory for Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He elaborated, “What was their plea before the SC? They said that his arrest was illegal, but the apex court dismissed it. Then they modified their plea and asked for bail; the court rejected that too. The Supreme Court said that as per your demand to campaign in elections, we are giving you interim bail and you have to surrender on June 2.”

Also read: Shah Rejects Opposition Narrative, Affirms Intent Behind ‘400-Paar’

Shah also criticized Kejriwal’s suggestion that a vote for AAP would ensure he does not return to jail, calling it a misleading message. “The Supreme Court judges have to decide this. Will the Supreme Court decide the crime based on victory or defeat? This is a wrong comment on the functioning of the Supreme Court,” he stated.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to the alleged Delhi liquor scam. He received interim bail on May 10 to participate in the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign. With four phases of polling already completed, voting for Delhi’s seven seats is set for May 25. Kejriwal is required to surrender on June 2, following the conclusion of the final phase of polling.

The ED’s investigation focuses on the 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy, which purportedly allowed exceptionally high profit margins—12 percent for wholesalers and approximately 185 percent for retailers. The probe has spotlighted an alleged network of middlemen, businessmen, and politicians, referred to by central agencies as the “South Group.”

As the election campaign heats up, Shah’s remarks highlight the ongoing political contention surrounding the Delhi liquor policy case and its implications for AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

Show Full Article