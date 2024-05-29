Anurag Thakur Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea Amidst Health Concerns, Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing

BJP candidate and Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following the Supreme Court Registry’s refusal to accept Kejriwal’s urgent plea for an extension of his interim bail. Thakur criticized Kejriwal’s request for bail, citing health concerns, while noting the chief minister’s recent participation in a roadshow amidst scorching 47-degree temperatures.

“He is exposed once again. It is visible to everyone that he can do a roadshow in 47-degree temperatures but asks for bail on the pretext of ill health,” Thakur remarked, highlighting what he perceives as a contradiction in Kejriwal’s actions.

The Supreme Court Registry clarified its stance, indicating that Kejriwal is at liberty to approach the trial court for regular bail, as per the court’s prior order. Earlier, on May 10, the Supreme Court had granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, with a directive to surrender on June 2.

In his plea for a one-time extension, Kejriwal emphasized the necessity of undergoing medical diagnostic tests, including a PET-CT Scan. Recent medical examinations revealed elevated blood glucose and ketone levels, indicating potential complications and kidney damage, as stated in the application.

In addition to critiquing Kejriwal, Thakur took aim at the Congress party, accusing them of deceiving the public over the years. He praised Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation, citing provisions such as housing, electricity, LPG cylinders, and free food grains and healthcare for the underprivileged.

“They cheated people for seven years. Congress kept giving slogans about eradicating poverty but poverty never got eradicated. Modi ji is a great boon for the poor who have got a Pukka house, electricity connection, LPG cylinder, free food grains, and treatment,” Thakur asserted.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Thakur addressed the derogatory remarks made by Congress about his roots in Himachal Pradesh. He asserted his commitment to serving the people of the region and highlighted his contributions to the state’s development.

“Congress people insulted Himachal by calling me ‘Himachal ka chokra’. Today this same ‘Chokra’ works for the people here and also silences the Congress,” Thakur affirmed, underlining his dedication to his constituents and his resolve to counter opposition rhetoric.

As the legal and political dynamics continue to unfold, the scrutiny on Kejriwal’s bail plea intensifies, with Thakur’s remarks adding another layer of contention to the ongoing discourse surrounding the Delhi Chief Minister’s actions and his health concerns.

