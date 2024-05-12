Arvind Kejriwal Predicts BJP's Election Setback, Foresees INDIA Bloc Victory

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal forecasted a significant electoral setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), predicting that the ruling party would not secure more than 230 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Addressing supporters at the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters in Delhi following his release on interim bail, Kejriwal expressed confidence in the opposition INDIA bloc’s victory and asserted that the AAP would play a pivotal role in the next central government.

Reflecting on his discussions with poll experts and the public in the wake of his recent release, Kejriwal declared, “In the last 20 hours after release from jail, I talked to poll experts and people, and got to know the BJP is not going to form the government.”

Kejriwal further outlined his analysis, highlighting a projected decrease in BJP’s Lok Sabha seats across several key states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. “Their seats won’t increase in any state,” he asserted, underlining his conviction that the BJP’s electoral prospects were diminishing.

आप सब लोगों के बीच वापस लौट कर मुझे बेहद ख़ुशी हो रही है। हमें मिलकर अपने देश को तानाशाही से बचाना है, मैं अपनी पूरी ताक़त से लड़ूँगा, मुझे देश के 140 करोड़ लोगों का समर्थन चाहिए। https://t.co/QbUWA5dBHF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 11, 2024

“My analysis and even political analysts are saying that the BJP won’t get more than 220-230 seats. The Modi government is not being formed on June 4,” Kejriwal added, challenging the prevailing narrative surrounding the BJP’s electoral dominance.

In addition to his electoral predictions, Kejriwal addressed the issue of Delhi’s statehood, vowing to secure full statehood for the national capital under the future INDIA bloc government.

Responding to Kejriwal’s assertions, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi countered, suggesting that the AAP leader’s predictions were exaggerated. “When the AAP leader is giving so many seats to his party despite being so full of hate for it, it means the ruling alliance can fetch around double the tally predicted by him,” Trivedi remarked, casting doubt on Kejriwal’s prognostications.

Kejriwal also weighed in on the BJP’s leadership dynamics, suggesting a transition within the party ranks. Pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s age, Kejriwal speculated about the possibility of Home Minister Amit Shah succeeding Modi, alleging that Shah would assume the prime ministerial mantle after Modi’s “retirement” at the age of 75.

Amidst the political fervor surrounding the ongoing elections, Kejriwal’s remarks underscored the heightened anticipation and speculation surrounding the electoral outcomes. As the electoral landscape continues to evolve, such pronouncements serve to shape the narrative and dynamics of the electoral contest.

