Arvind Kejriwal to Convene Meeting with AAP MLAs Following Release from Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to convene a crucial meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the national capital on Sunday. This gathering marks his first interaction with legislators since his release from Tihar Jail, following the Supreme Court’s decision to grant him interim bail until June 1.

Taking to his social media handle on X, CM Kejriwal shared on a post outlining his agenda for the day, stating, “11 am – MLA meeting, 1 pm – Press conference at party office, 4 pm – Road Show – New Delhi Lok Sabha – Moti Nagar, 6 pm – Road Show – West Delhi Lok Sabha – Uttam Nagar. All of you have to come.”

आज मिलते हैं – 11 am – MLA मीटिंग 1 pm – प्रेस कांफ्रेंस पार्टी ऑफिस 4 pm – रोड शो – नई दिल्ली लोक सभा – मोती नगर 6 pm – रोड शो – पश्चिम दिल्ली लोक सभा – उत्तम नगर आप सभी आना। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the AAP’s youth wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, organized the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ cyclathon in the national capital, symbolizing Kejriwal’s response to his recent incarceration through the power of the vote.

A day after his release, Kejriwal made a visit to Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place and led a roadshow in Delhi alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Additionally, he held a press conference at the party office, during which he launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal raised questions regarding the fulfillment of “Modi’s guarantee,” alluding to the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s retirement upon turning 75 in September this year.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal Predicts BJP’s Election Setback, Foresees INDIA Bloc Victory

Responding to Kejriwal’s remarks, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai emphasized that the reactions from the BJP validate the truth behind Kejriwal’s statements. Rai stated, “What Arvind Kejriwal has said yesterday, publicly, every party worker and those who hold a position in BJP are talking about it in a hushed voice.”

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed any speculation about leadership changes within the BJP, affirming that there will be continuity in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Shah asserted that Modi will complete his third term and continue to lead both the party and the nation.

Kejriwal’s interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court on Friday, comes with conditions prohibiting him from making any comments related to his involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi are set to vote on May 25, marking the sixth phase of the nationwide polling.

Show Full Article