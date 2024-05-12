Ashok Gehlot Asserts Congress Candidate KL Sharma Poses Formidable Challenge to Smriti Irani in Amethi

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has assertsthat the formidable presence of the Congress candidate KL Sharma in the electoral battle against BJP’s incumbent MP Smriti Irani in Amethi. Gehlot emphasized Sharma’s 40-year-long connection with the people of Amethi, deeming him a strong contender capable of challenging Irani’s incumbency.

This assertion comes after the last-minute nomination of KL Sharma by the Congress, in place of the longstanding Amethi representative Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi, who had secured victories in Amethi since 2004, faced defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani in the 2019 parliamentary polls. Consequently, the Congress nominated Gandhi for the Raebareli constituency.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Gehlot reiterated Sharma’s extensive grassroots work spanning four decades, positioning him as a familiar and trusted figure among the electorate of Amethi. He expressed confidence in Gandhi’s prospects in Raebareli, citing Sharma’s deep-rooted ties and contributions to the welfare of the people in Amethi.

Gehlot projected a convincing victory for Congress in both Amethi and Raebareli during the fifth phase of polling scheduled for May 20. He highlighted the apparent one-sided nature of the contest in these constituencies, despite Irani’s status as a Union Minister and her previous electoral success in 2014 and 2019.

In a sharp critique of the BJP, Gehlot suggested that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections indicate a waning popularity of the BJP government. He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apprehensions, evident in his labeling of Congress’s manifesto as akin to that of the Muslim League and alleging that Congress would confiscate women’s Mangalsutras.

Gehlot positioned the Congress manifesto, termed ‘Nyay Patra,’ not merely as a policy document but as a blueprint for the nation’s future. He hailed it as a revolutionary guide that promises equitable justice and opportunities, particularly for the younger generation.

As the electoral battle intensifies in Amethi and Raebareli, Gehlot’s remarks underscore the significance of grassroots connect and the enduring trust in familiar faces, signaling a spirited challenge to the BJP’s stronghold in these constituencies.

