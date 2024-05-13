Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Advocates for PM Modi's Leadership in Punjab, Predicts Transformation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a public gathering in Punjab’s Patiala, voices staunch support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence in his transformative leadership and calling for Punjab’s endorsement in the upcoming elections.

In a compelling address, Sarma asserts, “North India and West India have already given their 100% seats to PM Modi. This time East India is also in the mood to give all its seats to him.” His remarks underscore the widespread appeal of Modi’s leadership across diverse regions of the country, signaling a groundswell of support in Punjab as well.

#WATCH | Addressing a public meeting in Punjab’s Patiala, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, “…North India and West India have already given their 100% seats to PM Modi. This time East India is also in the mood to give all its seats to him. I think things are good for us in… pic.twitter.com/mNcfP5XoTv — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Dismissing the claims of rival political parties, Sarma asserts, “You just need to understand that neither AAP nor Congress, neither Bhagwant Mann nor Rahul Gandhi can give good leadership to Punjab.” His unequivocal endorsement of Modi’s leadership as paramount for Punjab’s progress resonates with the audience, highlighting the imperative for decisive and visionary leadership in the state.

Emphasizing Modi’s emotional connection with Punjab, Sarma declares, “Once the Prime Minister gets the management of Punjab, He will take the state forward as well just as he took the country towards progress.” His words reflect the belief in Modi’s ability to steer Punjab towards prosperity, drawing upon the Prime Minister’s track record of transformative governance at the national level.

Urging the electorate to repose their trust in Modi, Sarma contends, “I urge all of you to give Mr. Modi a chance, Punjab will transform into the country’s number one state in no time, I have no doubts about that.” His impassioned appeal resonates with the crowd, invoking a sense of optimism and anticipation for Punjab’s bright future under Modi’s stewardship.

Sarma’s endorsement of Modi’s leadership underscores the significance of the upcoming elections in shaping Punjab’s trajectory, with the Chief Minister advocating for decisive and visionary governance to propel the state towards prosperity and progress. As the electoral campaign gathers momentum, Sarma’s rallying cry for Modi’s leadership echoes across Punjab, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle with far-reaching implications for the state’s future.

