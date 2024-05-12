BJP Leader Who Exposed Prajwal Revanna Now Faces Sexual Abuse Allegations

The BJP leader who sold out Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister D Deve Gowda in the sexual harassment case is also booked for molestation. The leader’s name is G Devaraje Gowda, he hails from Hassan. It was him that had written to the saffron party leadership before it formed an alliance with Prajwal Revanna’s party JD(S), that Revanna has sexually abused many women.

The FIR against Deveraje Gowda was filed on April 1st only. But it is only now that due to the Prajwal Revanna case it has come to light.

Deveraje Gowda has been booked on a complaint by a 36-year old from Hassan District, who alleged that he molested her on the deception of helping her sell off her property.

Who is Deveraje Gowda?

He is a BJP leader, but an advocate by profession.

Devaraje in assembly elections 2023 stood against H D Revanna who is the father of Prajwal Revanna from Holenarasipura and JD(S) MLA, but he lost against him.

Last week, Devaraje without elaborating much said, “Very soon, a big political change will happen in Hassan. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will be taking a big decision and it will happen within a week.”

He had earlier claimed to have reached out to the BJP central leadership regarding the Prajwal Revanna matter, while the Karnataka BJP dismissed the claims, calling it “patently false.”

Devaraje also claimed that the Karnataka government is attempting to suppress evidence and manipulate the investigation, describing the SIT as “remote-controlled” by the state government.

Now he has been booked under 354 (A), 354C, 448, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC and 66(E) of the Information Technology Act, 2008.

The offences include assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, voyeurism, house trespass, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

