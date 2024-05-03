BJP's Smriti Irani Claims Victory in Amethi as Rahul Gandhi Shifts to Raebareli

The Congress party’s decision to field Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat instead of Amethi has drawn sharp criticism from Union Minister Smriti Irani. Irani, who herself had secured victory in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 elections, seized the opportunity to claim victory for the BJP, alleging that Congress has conceded defeat from Amethi even before the first vote is cast.

Addressing reporters in Amethi on Friday, Irani welcomed the decision but interpreted it as a sign of Congress’ lack of confidence in Amethi. “The fact that the Gandhis are not fighting in Amethi shows that even before a vote has been cast, they are losing from Amethi. If they had seen even a glimmer of hope, they would have contested and not put up a proxy candidate,” Irani asserted.

Irani framed Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Raebareli as a vindication of the development work undertaken in Amethi under the Modi government. “There has been great development in Amethi…if this much has been accomplished in 5 years out of which two years were lost to the battle against Covid, then why was it not done for 50 years in Amethi by the Gandhi family?” she questioned, positioning the BJP’s development agenda as central to the region’s progress.

Drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks about Congress’ electoral strategy, Irani highlighted a narrative of Congress leadership “going away from the battlefield.” She referenced Modi’s warning that Rahul Gandhi would seek a safe seat post-Kerala elections, a prophecy she believes has come true with the decision to field him in Raebareli.

Raebareli, historically a Congress stronghold represented by Sonia Gandhi before she transitioned to the Rajya Sabha, will witness a contest between Rahul Gandhi and BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh. Meanwhile, in Amethi, the Congress has named Kishori Lal Sharma, a party loyalist, as its candidate, reinforcing its commitment to the region despite Rahul Gandhi’s shift.

Kishori Lal Sharma filed his nomination from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, expressing gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunity. Amethi, known as the “traditional seat” of the Gandhi family, holds significant political symbolism, having been represented by Rahul Gandhi from 2004 to 2019.

Both Raebareli and Amethi are slated for polling in the fifth phase on May 20. The Congress party’s decision to field Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli marks a departure from the Nehru-Gandhi family’s long-standing association with Amethi, a constituency they have largely dominated in past elections. With the battlegrounds now set, the electoral dynamics in Uttar Pradesh are poised for a significant shift, promising an intense political contest in the coming days.

