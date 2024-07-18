BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Calls For End To Violent Political Rhetoric

In a press conference on Thursday, Sudhanshu Trivedi, the National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a member of Rajya Sabha, addressed concerns about the increasing use of violent rhetoric in political discourse.

“Today, a retired senior IPS officer has written an article in an English newspaper,” Trivedi said. “In the article, he has drawn attention to current global security activities and their impact on India.”

Trivedi highlighted the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a recent attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s life as alarming examples of global political violence.

“Such tendencies that provoke violence and murder are inspired by statements wherein political parties, for short-term political benefit, use words like ‘violence’ and ‘murder.’ It is unfortunate and a matter of concern that such words and language that provoke violence are being used for PM Narendra Modi,” Trivedi stated.

He specifically criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his repeated use of derogatory terms against the Prime Minister.

“This politics has been impacting national security for a long time now. If you have become the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, show some maturity,” Trivedi urged.

Trivedi also recalled a serious security breach during PM Modi’s visit to Punjab in 2021, which he claimed could have been very dangerous.

“Many Congress leaders have used words like ‘sar fod denge’ meaning ‘will break your head,’ and ‘kabr khudegi’ meaning ‘digging one’s grave.’ These leaders, now members of parliament, were from Congress,” he said.

Reflecting on the history of violent rhetoric in Indian politics, Trivedi mentioned Sonia Gandhi’s 2007 remark, ‘Maut ke saudagar’ (merchants of death), and contrasted it with the BJP’s restraint even during the Emergency period under the leadership of Indira Gandhi.

He stressed the long-standing threat such language poses to national security, citing the Ishrat Jahan case as a prime example of political manipulation.

Trivedi also pointed out the lapses in security during the 2013 Patna rally, where serial blasts occurred while Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh, both under Z-plus security, were present. “What security measures were taken by the central government?” he questioned.

Highlighting the current government’s efforts, Trivedi noted the secure environments provided for Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir and Manipur.

“Politics is in its place, but the words used by Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as ‘hinsa hinsa hinsa’ (violence) and ‘hatya hatya hatya’ (murder), should be stopped.”

Trivedi concluded, “The whole world is witnessing the repercussions of hate speeches, and such things in India can be very dangerous. Do not become arrogant. Be civil.”

Ending the conference with a poignant quote, he said, “Lagegi aag, to aayenge ghar kai. Zadd mai, yahaan pe sirf hamaara makaan thodi hai.” (If there is a fire outbreak, many houses will be engulfed, not just mine).

