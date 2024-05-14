Mamata Banerjee's Offer to Cook for PM Modi Sparks Political Debate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent offer to cook food for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ignited a debate within political circles, drawing varied reactions from different parties. While Banerjee’s gesture was met with skepticism from the BJP, the CPM suggested underlying political motives behind the exchange.

Banerjee’s remark came as a response to Prime Minister Modi’s earlier allegation that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had consumed fish during a period of Hindu fasting. At an election rally, Banerjee stated, “I am ready to cook something for him (Modi),” in a playful jab at the BJP for allegedly meddling in people’s dietary habits. She expressed uncertainty about whether Modi, a vegetarian, would enjoy her cooking.

“I have been cooking since my childhood days. People have praised my cooking. But will Modiji accept my food? Will he trust me? I will cook whatever he loves,” Banerjee quipped during the rally.

She further defended her stance, highlighting the diversity of India’s culinary traditions and criticizing the BJP’s attempt to impose dietary restrictions. However, Banerjee’s offer was met with sharp criticism from the saffron camp.

Former BJP state president Tathagata Roy sarcastically responded, suggesting that Banerjee first offer pork chops to her party colleague Firhad Hakim before extending her hospitality to Modi. BJP leader Sankudeb Panda accused Banerjee of deliberately inviting Modi, knowing his dietary preferences, as a ploy to trap him.

Reacting to Banerjee’s offer, CPM leader Bikash Bhattacharya hinted at a potential political strategy behind the gesture, referring to the alleged understanding between the BJP and the TMC. He remarked on the apparent contradiction between Banerjee’s public posturing against Modi’s politics and her private invitation to cook for him.

However, the TMC defended Banerjee’s remarks, asserting that she highlighted India’s religious and cultural diversity and advocated for individual freedom in dietary choices.

“She spoke rightly, and her comment regarding Modi stems from the fact that as Modi has the right to eat what he likes, every other Indian too has the same right,” TMC MP Dola Sen stated, criticizing the BJP’s attempt to impose dietary and cultural norms.

Banerjee’s offer to cook for Modi has not only stirred a debate on political dynamics but also underscored broader issues surrounding identity, diversity, and freedom of choice in Indian society.

