Manish Tewari on Punjab, Kejriwal & The Alliance | NewsX Exclusive

On Friday, In an exclusive Newsx interview, featured Mr. Manish Tiwari, who is a Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh, two time sitting MP and former union minister. In conversation with NewsX editorial director Priya Sehgal, Manish Tiwari discusses and comments on following topics.

Manish Tiwari stands as a bridge between Congress and Aam Aadmi party

Commenting on this notion, he starts with the intention and purpose of I.N.D.I.A alliance party working towards the same goal of protecting Ambedkar’s constitution and the Indian democracy.

Has the Opposition got BJP on backfoot

Manish Tiwari calls BJP’s ‘400 par rhetoric’ a sham, as according to him the BJP seems to struggle. He doubts if the BJP can hardly make it to the range of 100 or 150.

Is this election similar to past two elections?

He remarks that the nature of 2024 lok sabha elections is much more direct. As the communication to the voters is much more open. He adds, “congress has done pad yatras, rallies”.

Is Chandigarh also grappling with the Hindi-muslim rhetoric?

Giving a firm ‘No’, Tiwari says, that Chandigarh is the melting pot of India and that people of different ethnicities and states come to the city and gel together.

He further adds, “that’s why BJP’s game of division doesn’t work out in chandigarh”.

Who is Manish Tiwari?

Manish Tewari, a prominent Indian lawyer and politician, has carved a notable path in Indian politics. A member of the Indian National Congress, he currently represents Anandpur Sahib in the 17th Lok Sabha. With past roles as Minister of Information and Broadcasting and as a Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Tewari’s political journey has been marked by significant contributions. Now, in the 2024 Indian general election, he sets his sights on a new challenge as he contests from Chandigarh, further shaping the political landscape of India.

Early Political Career

Manish Tewari’s journey in Indian politics is nothing short of remarkable. From leading the National Students Union of India and the Indian Youth Congress(I) to serving as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, his impact resonates across the political spectrum. As an advocate, he practices in the Supreme Court of India and High Courts of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, adding depth to his multifaceted career. Tewari’s legislative efforts extend to advocating for parliamentary oversight of intelligence agencies through a Private Member’s Bill, showcasing his commitment to governance reform. Despite facing health challenges that led to his withdrawal from the 2014 parliamentary elections, his influence remains significant, as indicated by his potential candidacy in the 2022 Indian National Congress presidential election. Tewari’s dynamic presence and contributions continue to shape India’s political landscape, making him a prominent figure in both national and international spheres.

