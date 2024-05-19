PM Modi Condemns Mamata Banerjee For Remarks Against Religious Organisations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently, took a dig at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.for her remarks that targeted some of the very revered socia-religious institutions. He strongly condemned Banerjee’s recent remarks on the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. Modi took the opportunity to criticise the alleged threats that the latter issued against these organizations, suggesting that such actions were aimed at appeasing certain voter demographics.

Speaking at a rally in Purulia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had begun resorting to “unacceptable tactics” by making false accusations against respected organizations like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. He expressed his disapproval over the West Bengal CM’s reported threats against these institutions, and stated that such behaviors were solely associated with political motives and aimed at political gains

“The TMC has gone beyond its limits by spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. West Bengal Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is threatening them. They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank,” PM Modi had remarked during his address at the rally.

“Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so. This is not done. We respect the monks.”

Mamata Banerjee had allegedly made an insincere remark during an election rally in Goghat within the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, reportedly insinuating that some monks associated with the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were influenced by the BJP leaders in Delhi. In her remark, she claimed that there were alleged political agendas behind their actions. The remark, thereby, drew sharp criticism from the Prime Minister which he was quick to express during his public rally in Purulia.

While responding to the TMC leader’s comment, PM Modi reiterated his commitment towards rooting out corruption and targeting what he described as the “corrupt INDIA bloc,” which includes the TMC. “It is Modi’s guarantee that no corrupt persons will be spared,” He took the opportunity to assure the people that no corrupt individuals would escape scrutiny and vowed that he would intensify action against them if the Bharatiya Janata Party reinstates in power following the results of the Lok Sabha Polls which is scheduled for June 4.

“After the new government is formed on June 4, corrupt people will spend their lives in jail. After the Lok Sabha poll results, the action against them will intensify,” the Prime Minister affirmed to the people present in the rally.

