PM Modi Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Candidature Shift, Alleges Escaping Defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at attack on Rahul Gandhi while addressing a massive rally in a district in West Bengal. He accused the latter of evading electoral defeat by shifting his candidature from Amethi to Wayanad in 2019 and subsequently to Raebareli for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Durig his address in the rally in the Purba Bardhaman district, PM Modi reiterated his earlier prediction about Rahul Gandhi seeking another safe seat after the Kerala elections, labeling it as an act of escape.

PM Modi’s speech at the rally highlighted his assertion that Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from his mother’s erstwhile constituency, Raebareli, is indicative of his apprehension of losing in Wayanad. Drawing parallels to Rahul’s previous shift from Amethi, PM Modi accused him of fleeing to South India after his defeat in Amethi in 2019, only to repeat the pattern by choosing Raebareli as his fallback option.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Krishnanagar, Nadia. pic.twitter.com/MKeXXruGRw — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

In a direct challenge to the Congress and its allies, PM Modi called for a written commitment that they would refrain from amending the Constitution based on religion or altering reservations for marginalized communities. He criticized the opposition bloc’s silence on his challenges, accusing them of prioritizing divisive politics over addressing crucial issues facing the nation.

PM Modi warned against the alleged agenda of the opposition, which he claimed aims to tamper with the Constitution and manipulate reservation policies for electoral gains. He accused them of instigating “vote jihad” and engaging in divisive tactics, particularly highlighting incidents in West Bengal where Hindus allegedly faced discrimination and violence.

Amidst his barrage of criticism against the opposition, PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to development and unity, dismissing their threats and abuses as insignificant. He asserted that the opposition lacks a coherent vision for the nation’s progress, relying instead on divisive strategies to safeguard their electoral interests.

The rally served as a platform for PM Modi to not only criticize Rahul Gandhi’s electoral tactics but also to reaffirm his stance against divisive politics and his commitment to development and unity. As the electoral battle intensifies, such speeches are likely to shape the narrative leading up to the upcoming polls.

