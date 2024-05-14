PM Modi Expected to Secure Massive Victory in Varanasi, Says PMK Leader Anbumani Ramadoss

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, leaders from various political factions extended their support and expressed confidence in his imminent triumph. Among them, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss conveyed a resolute belief in PM Modi’s victory, predicting a landslide win with a margin exceeding five lakh votes.

“We are very confident that he will win by more than five lakh votes and become the Prime Minister for the third time. Our alliance will win more than 400 seats. It is confirmed and is going to be a huge victory,” asserted Ramadoss while speaking to ANI.

Emphasizing the transformative potential of PM Modi’s leadership, Ramadoss envisioned India’s ascension to becoming the third-largest economy under his stewardship. “And India is going to become a superpower under our Prime Minister and become the third-largest economy soon,” he added, underscoring the strategic partnership between PMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak echoed sentiments of goodwill towards PM Modi, lauding the overwhelming public support witnessed during the Prime Minister’s roadshow in Varanasi. “People have participated in the roadshow of PM Narendra Modi rising above caste and religion. It was an amazing sight on the streets of Kashi…I congratulate him (PM Modi) and wish him all the best,” Pathak remarked.

PM Modi, seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi constituency, filed his nomination papers amidst fervent enthusiasm from supporters and dignitaries. The historic city of Varanasi, known for its spiritual significance, resonated with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ as the Prime Minister made his way to the district magistrate’s office.

Accompanied by a cadre of NDA leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Modi formally submitted his nomination papers. The presence of leaders from diverse political backgrounds underscored the broad spectrum of support rallying behind PM Modi’s candidacy.

Prior to filing his nomination, PM Modi partook in religious rituals, offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kal Bhairav Temple. Symbolizing his reverence for the sacred river Ganges, PM Modi performed the Ganga Aarti, marking the auspicious occasion of Ganga Saptami.

With Varanasi slated for polling in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, all eyes are on PM Modi’s electoral campaign, poised to capitalize on the widespread admiration and endorsement he commands both locally and nationally. The outcome of the Varanasi constituency holds profound implications not only for Uttar Pradesh but for the political landscape of the entire nation.

