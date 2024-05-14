PM Modi Meets NDA Partners Post Filing Nomination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nomination filing for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat marked a significant moment in India’s political landscape, as leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered to showcase solidarity and express unwavering support for the incumbent Prime Minister.

Amidst a palpable atmosphere of enthusiasm and anticipation, Prime Minister Modi formally submitted his nomination papers from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, aiming for a historic third consecutive term from the constituency, with hopes of securing victory by a substantial margin.

Accompanied by prominent NDA leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Modi exuded confidence as he navigated through the nomination process.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri articulated the collective vision of the NDA, expressing optimism about India’s economic trajectory under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. “We are the world’s largest democracy. We are also the mother of democracy. Our third term will start on June 4. In the coming 2-3 years, our economy will be at number three,” he remarked, underscoring the transformative potential of the government’s policies.

Echoing sentiments of unity and determination, leaders from various NDA constituents reiterated their unwavering support for Prime Minister Modi’s candidature. LJP-Ram Vilas Chief, Chirag Paswan, emphasized the strength derived from unity within the NDA, expressing confidence in the alliance’s ability to secure a resounding victory.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the NDA, lauding Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and forecasting a clean sweep for the alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

As leaders voiced their support for Prime Minister Modi’s candidacy, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hailed the nomination as a historic moment, predicting an overwhelming mandate in favour of the Prime Minister and the BJP.

With optimism running high, NDA leaders articulated ambitious electoral goals, with President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Upendra Kushwaha, projecting victory in over 400 seats nationally and a clean sweep in Bihar.

Amidst the buoyant atmosphere, NCP leader Praful Patel underscored the significance of popular support for Prime Minister Modi and the NDA, emphasizing the resonance of their message with voters.

Reflecting on the auspicious occasion, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi’s electoral prospects, envisioning a resounding victory that would propel him to a third term in office.

The nomination filing ceremony in Varanasi witnessed the convergence of NDA leaders from across the country, symbolizing the alliance’s unwavering commitment to securing victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As the electoral battleground heats up, all eyes are on Varanasi, poised for a contest that will shape the political landscape of the nation.

