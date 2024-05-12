PM Modi Optimistic for BJP's Stronger Victory in West Bengal, Slams Congress and TMC Policies During Public Rally in Barrackpore

While addressing a public gethering in Barrackpore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his optimism regarding a bigger win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for this year as compared to the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2019.

During his address, the Prime Minister also condemned the Congress party’s rule in the history, claiming that under the governance of the Congress party, the eastern part of the country was only subjected to poverty, irrespective of whether it was the state of WestBengal or Bihar or Jharkhand or any other. He asserted that all of the eastern states of India have been rich in resources like minieral, coal mines, and even blue economy, agriculture and several others and yet under the governance of Congress and INDIA alliance, these states have remained backward.

“The TMC-Congress INDI alliance in Bengal has submitted before appeasement politics. They ask for vote-jihad against Modi. A TMC MLA has said that they would drown Hindus in the Bhagirathi river. Imagine their audacity. Their courage. Who is supporting them?”

“Today I am giving 5 guarantees to Bengal. Till the time I am here, reservation will not be provided based on religion. Till the time I am here, no one can finish SC, ST, and OBC reservation. Till the time I am here, no one can stop you from worshipping Lord Ram and celebrating Ram Navami. Till the time I am here, no one can overturn the Supreme Court’s judgement on the Ram Temple. Till the time I am here, no one will be able to abolish CAA.” Further in his address, PM Modi underlined guarantees for the people of West Bengal, which include that no reservation would be granted on the basis of religion, the reservations for SC, ST and OBC will never be abolished and that the CAA regulation will also not be nullified. He asserted, “Modi’s guarantees mean the guarantee of having all the promises fulfilled.”

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in Barrackpore, PM Narendra Modi says, “This land of West Bengal and especially Barrackpore has written history. This land played an important role in independence. Look what TMC has done to it. There was a time… pic.twitter.com/mjSBZrjDDy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

The Prime Minister then launched a scathing attack on the failures of the ruling party Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. “This land of West Bengal and especially Barrackpore has written history. This land played an important role in independence. Look what TMC has done to it. There was a time when Bengal played an important role in strengthening Bangladesh’s economy. Today TMC has made it the centre of corruption. There was a time when scientific inventions were done in Bengal, but in TMC’s rule, there is a home industry of producing bombs in the entire state. There was a time when Bengal would agitate against illegal immigrants, but today under TMC’s protection, illegal immigrants are thriving.” he stated as he underscored that in the previous times West Bengal was a hub of scientific discovery but now every house in the state has turned into the industry of devising bombs. He also criticised the Trinamool Congress of harbouring the immagrants illegally into the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kolkata on Saturday night to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, held an impromptu roadshow in Barrackpore city in West Bengal. This marks Prime Minister’s second visit to the state of West Bengal this month. Besides Barrackpore, he is also Scheduled to address three rallies across key constituencies in the state of West Bengal, aiming to bolster the BJP’s electoral prospects. The Prime Minister is set to address a gathering at North 24 Parganas district, extending his support to BJP candidate Arjun Singh. Subsequently, he will engage with constituents in Hooghly, rallying in favor of BJP’s Locket Chatterjee. The campaign trail then leads PM Modi to Arambagh, where he will advocate for BJP candidate Arup Kumar. The Prime Minister’s itinerary concludes with a meeting in Howrah.

