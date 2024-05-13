PM Modi Served 'Langar' at Gurudwara Patna Sahib, Bihar

During the second day of his extensive campaign in Patna, Prime Minister Modi made a meaningful stop at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar. There, he humbly participated in serving langar, wearing a traditional kurta and an orange turban.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi serves langar at Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/qhj5RuHTHh — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

About Takhat Sri Patna Sahib

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs, located in the state capital. The construction of the takhat was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna, in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

PM Modi Patna Roadshow

On the eve before Lok sabha phase 4 polls, PM Modi along with it’s Bihar JDU ally Nitish Kumar held a roadshow in Patna, for it’s BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad. If you remember well, then Ravi shankar prasad has served as union ministers for various designations many times. Famously he has been the Union Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice(2002-2003).

As of the PM’s roadshow in Patna, it is Modi’s first roadshow in Bihar.

Starting from Dakbungalow roundabout at the heart of Patna, his roadshow covered Bhattacharya Road, Uma Cinema, and Thakurbari Road, before concluding at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan.

Indeed large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of PM Narendra Modi. It is expected, that the roadshow might also have a big impact on the patna neighbouring, Patliputra seat also, from where the BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav is standing against RJD leader Lalu Prasad’s Daughter Misa Bharti.

