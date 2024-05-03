Priyanka Gandhi Extends Support To Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma Nominated For The Amethi Constituency

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed her support for Kishori Lal Sharma, a stalwart believed to be instrumental in the victories of the Gandhi family in the Amethi constituency.

Taking to her social media handle on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra conveyed her warm wishes to Kishori Lal Sharma, highlighting the longstanding association her family shares with him. “Our family has a long-standing relationship with Kishori Lal Sharma ji. He was always engaged wholeheartedly in serving the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself,” Priyanka remarked, affirming the party’s confidence in Sharma’s commitment to the welfare of the constituency.

किशोरी लाल शर्मा जी से हमारे परिवार का वर्षों का नाता है। अमेठी, रायबरेली के लोगों की सेवा में वे हमेशा मन-प्राण से लगे रहे। उनका जनसेवा का जज्बा अपने आप में एक मिसाल है। आज खुशी की बात है कि श्री किशोरी लाल जी को कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अमेठी से उम्मीदवार बनाया है। किशोरी लाल जी की… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 3, 2024

While Priyanka Gandhi herself refrains from contesting, the spotlight falls on her brother and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been designated as the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli. Rahul’s nomination comes in the wake of his defeat to Union Minister Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections, marking a shift from his previous stronghold in Amethi, which he had clinched in 2004.

Expressing elation over Kishori Lal Sharma’s nomination from Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized his loyalty and dedication, wishing him success in the forthcoming electoral battle against Union Minister Smriti Irani, who secured victory over Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 polls, thereby overturning the Congress bastion seat.

The electoral showdown between Kishori Lal Sharma and Smriti Irani is scheduled for May 20, coinciding with the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, as voters in Amethi and Rae Bareli prepare to cast their ballots.

Responding to BJP’s allegations of Rahul Gandhi “running away” from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma refuted the claims, asserting Rahul’s commitment to serving the nation. “Rahul Gandhi is not someone who runs away from the ground. He is fighting for the whole country,” Sharma affirmed during an interaction with ANI, expressing gratitude to senior Congress leaders for entrusting him with the responsibility of contesting from the Gandhi family’s “traditional seat.”

Highlighting his four-decade-long association with the constituency, Sharma recounted his journey from a Youth Congress member in 1987 to his current candidature, emphasizing his role in securing victories for Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in Amethi.

As the political landscape in Amethi braces for a spirited electoral contest, Kishori Lal Sharma’s nomination symbolizes the Congress party’s unwavering commitment to the constituency, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle.

