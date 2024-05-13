Rahul Gandhi Expresses Gratitude to Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Elicits Mutual Admiration at UP Rally

In a heartwarming display of familial affection amidst the rigors of a general election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm gestures to his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh, evoking mutual admiration and camaraderie.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd in Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi, 53, beckoned his sister with endearing words, “Idhar aao, idhar aao (come here, come here),” as she stood on the stage. With a gentle touch and a smile, Rahul fondly embraced his sister, symbolizing their close bond amidst the political fervor.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Rahul Gandhi thanked Priyanka for her unwavering support and dedication amidst his nationwide campaign. He remarked, “Ye jo meri behan hai iska main dil se dhanyawaad karta hoon ki jab main desh main campaigning kar raha hoon chunaav main toh ye yahan mere liye, meri madad ke liye apna khoon pasina ek kar rahi hai (I want to thank my sister from the bottom of my heart. When I am campaigning across the country for the polls, she is here putting in all the work, her blood and sweat).”

In reciprocation, Priyanka Gandhi lauded her brother’s integrity and resilience, portraying him as an exemplary leader with unwavering courage. She emphasized, “Main ye jaroor kahungi, bhai hai mere. Sachha dil hai, sachhe insaan hain (I will definitely say that this brother of mine is an honest person; he has an honest heart).”

Asserting Rahul’s steadfast commitment to truth and justice, Priyanka emphasized his indomitable spirit and fearlessness in the face of adversity. She declared, “Inko ghar se nikala gaya, sandsad se nikala gaya. Dhamkaya gaya. Tamaam case daale gaye (He was ousted from his home. Disqualified from parliament. He was threatened. He had multiple cases against him).”

In the electoral battleground of Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi seeks to uphold the family legacy, contesting from the seat previously represented by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and his grandmother, Indira Gandhi. Locked in a contest against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh, Rahul Gandhi aims to secure victory for the Congress party, symbolizing continuity and resilience in the face of political challenges.

With polling in Raebareli slated for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, the stage is set for a high-stakes electoral battle, where familial bonds and political aspirations converge to shape the destiny of the constituency.

