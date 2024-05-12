Rahul Gandhi Offers Debate Challenge to PM Modi, BJP Questions Candidacy

The Congress party leader, Rahul Gandhi, extended an invitation for a public debate on key election issues, signaling a willingness to engage in open discourse in a bid to foster transparency and democratic dialogue ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was swift to respond to the invitation. The party took the opportunity to raise questions about Congress leader’s candidacy and the legitimacy of his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi’s invitation stemmed from a letter addressed to him and Prime Minister Modi by retired justices Madan B Lokur and Ajit P Shah, along with senior journalist N Ram. The non-partisan proposal aimed to provide a platform for major political parties to articulate their vision for the nation and foster informed decision-making among voters.

Expressing his willingness to participate in the proposed debate, Gandhi emphasized the importance of directly engaging with the public to dispel any misconceptions and present a clear vision for the country’s future. He underscored the need for political leaders to address the electorate directly and clarify any unsubstantiated allegations leveled against their respective parties.

Also read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hold Four Rallies in West Bengal, Intensifying BJP Campaign

In his letter responding to the invitation, Gandhi affirmed, “Accordingly, either myself or the Congress president would be pleased to participate in such a debate.” He expressed eagerness to engage in a constructive and historic dialogue, urging Prime Minister Modi to accept the invitation and engage in a productive exchange of ideas.

However, BJP leaders, including Tejasvi Surya and Jaiveer Shergill, rebuffed Gandhi’s overture, questioning his credibility as a prime ministerial candidate and dismissing his invitation as unwarranted. Surya contended that Gandhi lacked the standing to challenge Prime Minister Modi and suggested that BJP spokespersons were prepared to engage in debates on behalf of the party.

Former Congress leader and current BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill criticized Gandhi’s parliamentary track record, alleging a pattern of evasion and lack of accountability. Shergill argued that Gandhi’s reluctance to take on leadership roles within the party and his subpar parliamentary attendance rendered him unfit for a debate with Prime Minister Modi.

Similarly, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya castigated Gandhi for seeking relevance through a debate with Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing that Gandhi’s status as neither the Congress president nor the face of the I.N.D.I Alliance undermined the legitimacy of his challenge.

Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, also weighed in on the debate challenge, questioning Gandhi’s fortitude and credibility, particularly in light of his past reluctance to contest against BJP candidates in electoral battles.

While Gandhi reiterated his readiness to face Prime Minister Modi in a debate, acknowledging the latter’s anticipated reluctance to accept the invitation, the exchange underscores the ongoing political tensions and strategic maneuvering as the Lok Sabha elections draw near.

Show Full Article