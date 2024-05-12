Smriti Irani Rebukes Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Remarks, Accuses Congress of Undermining Army's Valor

In a scathing response to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s comments regarding the Pulwama attack, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, took a dig, asserting that only a Congress leader would dare to question the valor of the Indian Army. Irani’s remarks come amidst escalating political tensions as the Lok Sabha elections progress.

“Only a Congress leader can question the valor of the Army. What can you expect from Congress, which can give a ticket to such a person who dreams of disintegrating India. We cannot expect to hear about the tale of India’s bravery from them. The Telangana CM should worry about his chair. He is just an ATM for the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family will soon make a new ATM in Telangana,” Irani retorted sharply.

Revnath Reddy had raised questions on Friday regarding the government’s handling of the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of exploiting the incident for political gains following Indian Air Force’s airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Reddy also voiced doubts over the efficacy of the airstrikes.

Continuing her barrage against the Congress, Irani lambasted the party’s stance on various national issues. She criticized Congress for advocating wealth assessment of citizens and suggesting measures that could potentially infringe upon citizens’ property rights. Irani also highlighted Congress’s stance on the Ram Temple issue, asserting that such matters are of national significance and warrant public scrutiny.

In a direct challenge to Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent remarks, Irani defended the rights of aware voters and citizens to engage in national politics, dismissing any notion that such discourse is reserved solely for political elites.

Shifting focus to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Irani predicted a grim future for the AAP convenor, suggesting his return to incarceration before the announcement of Lok Sabha results on June 4. Kejriwal, currently out on interim bail until June 1 as per the Supreme Court’s order, faces scrutiny over his involvement in a liquor scam case.

Irani also announced the upcoming public address by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Amethi on Sunday. Anticipating Adityanath’s message, Irani highlighted the enthusiasm among the electorate to re-elect the Modi government. She expressed optimism regarding Adityanath’s commitment to Amethi’s development over the next five years.

As the electoral battleground heats up, Irani’s vocal stance underscores the BJP’s determination to secure victory in Amethi amidst fierce political rhetoric and strategic maneuvering.

