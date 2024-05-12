 Tripura CM Criticizes Kejriwal's Allegations, Advocates for Integrity in Leadership

In a scathing critique of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s age, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has accused Kejriwal of propagating misinformation and fostering discord. Saha’s remarks come amidst escalating tensions within the political sphere, with leaders engaging in heated exchanges ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Saha denounced Kejriwal’s assertions, asserting that the core agenda of the latter and the INDI Alliance revolves around disseminating falsehoods and inciting conflicts. “The core agenda of Kejriwal Ji and the INDI Alliance has been centred around spreading misinformation, falsehoods, and inciting conflicts,” Saha declared, highlighting concerns over the potential impact of such tactics on public discourse.

Expressing solidarity with Prime Minister Modi, Saha underscored the significance of fostering unity and integrity within the political landscape. “We are working on #ViksitBharat, and the patron is Narendra Modi ji, who sees the whole nation as a family,” Saha emphasized, advocating for leadership driven by honesty and transparency.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the chorus of criticism against Kejriwal, lambasting the opposition for resorting to futile attacks under the pretext of Modi’s age. Adityanath decried what he termed as “pseudo-attacks” orchestrated by a desperate opposition grappling with the rising popularity of Prime Minister Modi.

Kejriwal’s recent remarks alleging a leadership transition within the BJP elicited strong reactions from political quarters. Accusing the BJP of planning to sideline leaders like himself and promote Home Minister Amit Shah to the prime ministerial position, Kejriwal stirred controversy by insinuating a power struggle within the ruling party.

“These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their prime minister. I ask the BJP, Who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire,” Kejriwal asserted, casting aspersions on the BJP’s leadership dynamics.

In response to Kejriwal’s allegations, Chief Minister Saha and other leaders underscored the importance of maintaining integrity and decorum within political discourse. As the political temperature continues to rise in the run-up to the general elections, such exchanges highlight the need for constructive dialogue and principled leadership in shaping the nation’s future.

