UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lambasts Congress-Samajwadi Alliance, Likens It to a Reckless Tractor Driver

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched an attack on the alliance between the Congress and Samajwadi Party in the state. He drew a stark comparison to a reckless tractor driver prone to causing havoc. While addressing an election rally in Sambhal, Adityanath characterized the partnership as a recipe for chaos, invoking a vivid analogy to make his point.

“The alliance of Congress and Samajwadi Party is such, if you ask an inept person to drive a tractor, he will run over someone. ‘2 ladkon ki jodi yahi hai’,” remarked Yogi Adityanath, addressing a fervent crowd gathered at the rally.

#WATCH | While addressing a public meeting in Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, “…Reservations based on religion was the reason behind the partition of this country. Do Congress and the Samajwadi Party want the partition of the country? They… pic.twitter.com/yUHmnRFUgD — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

In his critique, Adityanath singled out the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of glorifying criminals, targeting religious figures, and failing to ensure the safety of women and businessmen in the state. He underlined the party’s previous records of governance, painting a picture of incompetence and negligence.

The Uttar Pradesh CM, further, criticized the party’s persistent advocacy for conducting a caste survey in India. He argued that the move is evidently designed to sow discord among different communities and pave the way for extending reservations to Muslims, a proposition he vehemently opposed.

“Reservations based on religion were the catalyst for the partition of this country. Do Congress and the Samajwadi Party seek the division of the nation? They propose a caste census, but for what purpose? To stoke caste-based animosities and then allocate reservations to Muslims,” asserted Yogi Adityanath.

The Indian National Congress, in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has pledged to conduct a comprehensive census to evaluate the socio-economic status of various castes and sub-castes. Additionally, they have proposed amending the Constitution to surpass the existing 50% cap on reservations for marginalized communities.

Further lambasting the opposition alliance, Yogi Adityanath questioned their ability to address critical issues such as security, national pride, poverty alleviation, and religious respect. He urged voters to consider the track record and capabilities of the contenders before casting their ballots.

As Uttar Pradesh braces for the third phase of the ongoing general elections scheduled for May 7, the political discourse intensifies, with ten crucial Lok Sabha constituencies set to participate in the electoral process. The electoral outcome in these constituencies, including Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, and others, will significantly shape the trajectory of the state’s political landscape.

