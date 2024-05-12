 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Denounces Kejriwal's Retirement Remark, Asserts PM Modi's Leadership

Taking a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister,Arvind Kejriwal’s recent remark regarding Prime Minister Modi’s purported retirement plans, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath condemned the opposition’s desperate attempts to undermine the ruling party’s electoral prospects. The former’s remarks come amidst escalating political rhetoric ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal had previously insinuated that Prime Minister Modi, upon reaching the age of 75 next year, would cede the political mantle to Home Minister Amit Shah, while also suggesting that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be sidelined post-elections. Responding to these claims, Adityanath took to social media to dismiss the opposition’s assertions as baseless and politically motivated.

In a statement posted on his socialmedia handle on X, Adityanath emphasized the unwavering public support garnered by Prime Minister Modi across the length and breadth of the country. He characterized the opposition’s rhetoric as a futile attempt to derail the BJP’s electoral momentum, particularly in light of Modi’s steadfast commitment to the nation’s progress.

भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री @narendramodi जी को पूरब से पश्चिम और उत्तर से दक्षिण तक प्राप्त हो रहे अपार जन समर्थन के सम्मुख विपक्ष का सारा प्रोपोगैंडा विफल हो गया है। लोकसभा चुनाव में अपनी पराजय सुनिश्चित जान, हताश विपक्ष मोदी जी की आयु का बहाना बनाकर छद्म आक्रमण का… — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) May 11, 2024

“The entire propaganda of the opposition has failed in the face of the immense public support that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi ji, is receiving from East to West and North to South. Knowing that its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections is certain, the desperate opposition is making futile attempts to launch attacks by using the excuse of Modi ji’s age,” Adityanath asserted.

Adityanath further extolled Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, highlighting the transformative initiatives spearheaded under his guidance, including the vision of a developed India, self-reliant India, and a united and prosperous India. He expressed confidence that India, under Modi’s stewardship, would ascend to unprecedented heights on the global stage.

“Under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Modi ji, the concepts of ‘Viksit Bharat, Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat’ are being realized. Certainly, in the third term of Modi ji, India will touch new heights towards becoming a global superpower. Modi Ji is the accepted leader of 140 crore Indians and our guardian. We are proud that we are Modi Ji’s family members,” Adityanath affirmed.

Kejriwal’s remarks had sparked controversy earlier, with the Delhi Chief Minister suggesting a leadership transition within the BJP ranks based on age-related retirement norms purportedly established by Prime Minister Modi. However, Adityanath’s forceful response underscores the BJP’s resolve to counter opposition narratives and consolidate support ahead of the impending electoral showdown.

