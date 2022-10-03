‘Prachand’: India’s first indigenous light combat helicopters 3 October, 2022 | Riya Girdhar

National

The Indian Air Force inducted the first batch of Prachand light combat helicopters built in India on Monday. As the government’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan’ spreads into the defence sector, this marks an important milestone, according to defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The ceremony was held at the Jodhpur airbase, which has a long history with the Air Force. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Indian Air Force, were also in attendance.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited created the light combat helicopter (HAL).

“Recent Ukrainian conflict or earlier battles tell us that large weapon systems and platforms, which are unable to move fast across the battlefield, have limited capability and become easy targets for the adversary,” the defence minister said during the induction ceremony.

“Our main priority is national defence, and we are entirely dedicated to it. I can confidently predict that India would be first in the world when it comes to superpowers, including military power, in the coming years “he stated.