13-Member Media Delegation From Uttarakhand in Chhattisgarh for a 5-Day Visit

On Monday, a 13-member media delegation from Uttarakhand arrived in Chhattisgarh for a five-day Chhattisgarh Press Tour organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB) Dehradun under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

With the objective of providing journalists with first-hand exposure to the welfare schemes, scientific research, technological advancements and innovations of the Government of India, the five-day National Study and Media Exposure Tour organised by PIB Dehradun for journalists from Uttarakhand commenced from Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun, with the delegation reaching Raipur on Monday.

The press tour has been organised by PIB Dehradun with the objective of providing journalists with an on-ground view of important projects and development initiatives of the Central Government. During the tour, journalists from various media organisations will visit Chhattisgarh, where they will directly observe key people-centric initiatives of the Central Government and gain an understanding of their implementation on the ground. The press tour is part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s efforts to disseminate information about government policies, programmes and development activities to the general public through the media.

During the study tour, the delegation will visit major national institutions, research centres and important projects related to infrastructure development in Chhattisgarh. The primary objective of the tour is to familiarise media professionals from Uttarakhand with development initiatives, research, scientific innovations and advancements in digital governance taking place at the national level, so that accurate information about these achievements in the public interest can reach the people.

PIB organises such press tours to selected project sites to enable journalists to directly assess development activities underway across the country and understand their wider significance in the public and national interest.

During the tour, the media delegation will visit SECL Bilaspur, NTPC and BALCO in Korba, a 40-kilowatt solar project, Tribal Museum and Sirpur. The delegation will also pay a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and interact with Self-Help Groups.

Shri Sanjeev Sundriyal, Conducting Officer of the Chhattisgarh Press Tour organised by PIB Dehradun, said, “This press tour is an important platform to connect journalists from Uttarakhand with development projects of the Central Government. It will provide journalists from the state with in-depth, accurate and clear information about the achievements of the Central Government in Chhattisgarh.”