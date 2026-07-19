15-Day Ken-Betwa Protest Ends: Why Tribal Women’s River Agitation Was Stopped in Madhya Pradesh

A 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development projects in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district ended on Sunday. Police cleared the protest site near the Barana river and moved the protesters back to their villages.

The protest began on July 3 near Kupi village and was mainly led by tribal women. Demonstrators used different forms of protest, including jal satyagraha (standing in water), chita satyagraha (symbolic funeral protest), and faansi satyagraha (symbolic hanging protest). Protest leader Amit Bhatnagar was also on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days during the agitation.

Police Remove Protesters Citing Safety Concerns

Protest leader Divya Ahirwar alleged that a large police team reached the protest site around 5 am on Sunday. She claimed that Amit Bhatnagar and several other protesters were taken away before he could speak to the media. She alleged that the action was taken to stop their claims of corruption worth Rs 400 crore in the project.

However, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aditya Patle denied that anyone was arrested or detained. He said protesters were safely taken back to their villages in buses. According to Patle, protesters from Panna district were sent back there, while others were dropped in Chhatarpur and nearby areas.

Rain and Rising Water Levels Led to Police Action

The police said doctors and officials accompanied the team to check the health of protesters at the site. Patle said the protest area was near an under-construction bridge and had become unsafe due to heavy rains and rising river water levels. He added that women protesters were peacefully moved into buses and taken home.

Protesters Raised Displacement and Rehabilitation Issues

The protest was against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other irrigation and development projects, including the Majhgaon and Runjh irrigation projects. Protesters accused authorities of problems in land acquisition, rehabilitation, environmental protection and project implementation.

Bhatnagar claimed that many affected families had lost farmland, forests, water sources, livelihoods and cultural connections because of these projects. He also alleged that some villagers faced false criminal cases, forced eviction, power cuts and demolition of schools. Protesters demanded that the administration honour earlier promises and publish the list of families affected by the projects in every village.

Government Defends Ken-Betwa Project

The administration has denied the allegations and stated that the project is being implemented in compliance with legal rules. The Ken-Betwa Link Project is an important development project of the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The government says the project will provide irrigation facilities, drinking water and development in drought-prone areas.