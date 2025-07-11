23 years of Devdas: Revisiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Magnum Opus That TIME Called One of the ‘10 Best Films of the Millennium’ and won 5 National Awards!

There are a few films that are truly destined to become legendary cinematic spectacles. One such film that rightfully steps into this league is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Devdas. A film that boasts exceptional performances by its cast, iconic dialogues, a grand scale, opulent sets, rich visuals, chartbuster music, and masterful direction by SLB.

Today, as the film celebrates its 23rd anniversary, it’s worth acknowledging that what Devdas has contributed to Indian cinema is nothing short of historic. It is no surprise that it was ranked among the “10 Best Films of the Millennium.” This is just one of the many reasons why Sanjay Leela Bhansali is regarded as a filmmaker worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as legends like Raj Kapoor, K. Asif, and Guru Dutt.

Devdas is a cinematic legacy that transcends borders and generations. The film tells the story of Devdas Mukherjee, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend Parvati (Paro). However, when his family rejects their union, it sets him on a tragic path of alcoholism and emotional destruction, eventually leading him to seek solace in the company of the golden-hearted courtesan, Chandramukhi.

As compelling as this story is, it was the stellar performances that elevated it even further. Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Paro, Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi, and Jackie Shroff as Chunnilal, all brought their characters to life with perfection.

Yet, what truly made Devdas the masterpiece it is today was the visionary direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His artistic approach is evident in every frame. Not just the visuals, but the music of Devdas also reflects SLB’s deep involvement. Songs like Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, Maar Daala, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Hamesha Tumko Chaha, and Dola Re Dola have become timeless classics.

Devdas also left a significant mark on the awards circuit. It was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language at the 56th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). At the 50th National Film Awards, it won five honors, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Playback Singer – Female (Shreya Ghoshal), Best Production Design (Nitin Chandrakant Desai), Best Costume Design (Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Reza Shariffi), and Best Choreography (Saroj Khan).

The film received a leading 17 nominations at the 48th Filmfare Awards and won 11, the most for any film at the time—including Best Film, Best Director (SLB), Best Actor (SRK), Best Actress (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), and Best Supporting Actress (Madhuri Dixit). At the 4th IIFA Awards, it won 16 out of 18 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (SLB), Best Actor (SRK), Best Actress (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), and Best Supporting Actress (Kirron Kher). TIME Magazine hailed it as one of the greatest films of the millennium.

Devdas redefined grandeur in Indian cinema. It was a major commercial success and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Today, Devdas is more than just a film, it’s a cinematic masterpiece and an eternal symbol of artistic brilliance.

