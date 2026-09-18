2.68 Lakh AAP Booth Committee Members To Visit Every Household & Highlight Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Work: Manish Sisodia

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia on Friday announced a massive statewide door-to-door outreach campaign from September 20, with 2.68 lakh booth committee members set to reach every household and highlight the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. The AAP Punjab Prabhari said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann will personally join the campaign in Dhuri, while AAP will simultaneously launch its membership drive and release its election campaign pamphlet in Ludhiana on September 19, marking the beginning of an intensive grassroots mobilisation across Punjab.

Addressing a press conference along with AAP Punjab President Aman Arora and Punjab Working President Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, AAP Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia said, “The Bhagwant Mann government has completed four-and-a-half years in office and has fulfilled all the election promises made in 2022. From September 20, 2,68,553 booth committee members will go door-to-door across Punjab and take the government’s work and achievements to the people.”

The AAP Punjab Prabhari said, “Punjab has 25,332 booths and the campaign will be carried out through booth committees across the state. Our booth leaders and party workers will visit households and explain the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government.”

Talking about farmers, education and private schools, Manish Sisodia said, “Farmers have benefited from canal water and daytime electricity supply. Children studying in government schools are getting better facilities and opportunities for a better future. The government has also taken steps to prevent private schools from overcharging parents.”

He said, “Youth, traders and women are also benefiting from the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. Employment opportunities and sports facilities are being provided to young people, while traders are getting an honest government.”

On the AAP government’s guarantees, Manish Sisodia said, “The Bhagwant Mann government has fulfilled its guarantees relating to electricity and water. Every fulfilled guarantee has resulted in an annual benefit of ₹1.82 lakh for an average Punjab family.”

He pointed out, “Previous governments pushed Punjab towards financial distress and allowed the drug problem to spread. These issues will also be highlighted during the door-to-door campaign so that people can understand the difference between the previous governments and the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government.”

Announcing the membership drive, Manish Sisodia said, “Along with the door-to-door campaign, AAP will also launch a large-scale membership campaign across Punjab. Our volunteers will connect with people and take the government’s work directly to them.”

Giving details of the campaign schedule, the AAP Punjab Prabhari said, “The door-to-door campaign will begin on September 20. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann will himself participate in the campaign in Dhuri. The election campaign pamphlet will be released by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann in Ludhiana on September 19.”

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora said, “The Bhagwant Mann government, guided by the vision of Arvind Kejriwal, has delivered benefits to families across Punjab. The government has worked to provide jobs to the youth and protect Punjab’s water resources.”

The AAP Punjab President said, “It is the responsibility of the party and its 2.68 lakh volunteers to take these facts to every household and explain how successive Akali-BJP and Congress governments pushed Punjab towards financial difficulties.”