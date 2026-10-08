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Home > Press Release > 39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand

39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, beneficiaries are provided an additional ₹12,000 for toilet construction through MGNREGA/SWajal. In addition, 95 days of wage employment is provided for the construction of their own house under the BB Ramji Yojana.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, beneficiaries are provided an additional ₹12,000 for toilet construction through MGNREGA/SWajal. In addition, 95 days of wage employment is provided for the construction of their own house under the BB Ramji Yojana.
Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, beneficiaries are provided an additional ₹12,000 for toilet construction through MGNREGA/SWajal. In addition, 95 days of wage employment is provided for the construction of their own house under the BB Ramji Yojana.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 15:24 IST

The Dhami government is continuously working to provide pucca houses to needy and homeless families in the rural areas of Uttarakhand. According to the figures under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), as many as 39,815 families have been provided houses under the scheme since 2022. The highest number of 4,882 houses have been constructed in Udham Singh Nagar district, followed by 4,493 in Haridwar and 4,032 in Rudraprayag, fulfilling the dream of thousands of families to have a permanent roof over their heads.
 
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has consistently emphasized providing permanent homes to homeless families. He has been continuously taking up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for the sanctioning of more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana—both Urban and Rural. As a result of these efforts, Uttarakhand has not only been recognized and awarded at the national level for its outstanding performance under PMAY-Urban 2.0, but the state is also making notable progress under PMAY-Gramin.
 
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin launched in 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin aims to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all homeless families and those living in kutcha and dilapidated houses.
 
Under the scheme, a financial assistance of ₹1.30 lakh per house is provided to eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) directly into their bank accounts. Beneficiaries are also provided the benefit of the BB Ramji Yojana.
 
District-wise Number of Houses
 
District        Houses
Chamoli        3,900
Pithoragarh  3,386
Pauri               3,195
Uttarkashi       3,057
Dehradun        2,839
Champawat     2,789
Bageshwar       2,279
Tehri                  2,134
Nainital              1,480
Almora               1,349
 
Assistance for Kitchen Utensils Increased
 
Under a decision announced by the Chief Minister, the additional assistance provided to each beneficiary for purchasing kitchen utensils and other kitchen-related items has been increased from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 from 2022-23 onwards.
 
₹12,000 Assistance for Toilet Construction
 
Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, beneficiaries are provided an additional ₹12,000 for toilet construction through MGNREGA/SWajal. In addition, 95 days of wage employment is provided for the construction of their own house under the BB Ramji Yojana.
 
Beneficiaries are also provided access to drinking water facilities, LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme and electricity connections, thereby ensuring that the houses are equipped with essential basic amenities.
 
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, our government is committed to providing a pucca house to every needy family. We are continuously working to ensure that the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin reach every eligible family. The scheme has fulfilled the dream of a permanent roof over the heads of thousands of rural families,” said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
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39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand

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39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand

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39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand
39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand
39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand
39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand
39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand

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