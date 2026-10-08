39,815 Families Get Permanent Roof Over Their Heads in Their Own Villages in Uttarakhand

The Dhami government is continuously working to provide pucca houses to needy and homeless families in the rural areas of Uttarakhand. According to the figures under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), as many as 39,815 families have been provided houses under the scheme since 2022. The highest number of 4,882 houses have been constructed in Udham Singh Nagar district, followed by 4,493 in Haridwar and 4,032 in Rudraprayag, fulfilling the dream of thousands of families to have a permanent roof over their heads.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has consistently emphasized providing permanent homes to homeless families. He has been continuously taking up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for the sanctioning of more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana—both Urban and Rural. As a result of these efforts, Uttarakhand has not only been recognized and awarded at the national level for its outstanding performance under PMAY-Urban 2.0, but the state is also making notable progress under PMAY-Gramin.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin launched in 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin aims to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all homeless families and those living in kutcha and dilapidated houses.

Under the scheme, a financial assistance of ₹1.30 lakh per house is provided to eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) directly into their bank accounts. Beneficiaries are also provided the benefit of the BB Ramji Yojana.

District-wise Number of Houses

District Houses

Chamoli 3,900

Pithoragarh 3,386

Pauri 3,195

Uttarkashi 3,057

Dehradun 2,839

Champawat 2,789

Bageshwar 2,279

Tehri 2,134

Nainital 1,480

Almora 1,349

Assistance for Kitchen Utensils Increased

Under a decision announced by the Chief Minister, the additional assistance provided to each beneficiary for purchasing kitchen utensils and other kitchen-related items has been increased from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 from 2022-23 onwards.

₹12,000 Assistance for Toilet Construction

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, beneficiaries are provided an additional ₹12,000 for toilet construction through MGNREGA/SWajal. In addition, 95 days of wage employment is provided for the construction of their own house under the BB Ramji Yojana.

Beneficiaries are also provided access to drinking water facilities, LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme and electricity connections, thereby ensuring that the houses are equipped with essential basic amenities.