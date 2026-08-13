4 Lakh Pilgrims Have So Far Paid Obeisance at Sri Amritsar Sahib & Sri Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi in Phase-I: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Carrying the spirit of seva and devotion, the Bhagwant Mann Government has expanded the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, with pilgrims now travelling to sacred destinations including Shri Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura ji-Vrindavan Dham. On Wednesday, 15 buses carrying pilgrims to these destinations were flagged off from Hoshiarpur by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, who also visited the buses to review the arrangements and interacted with the pilgrims.

Under the scheme, pilgrims aged 50 years and above can undertake the yatra, with up to two members from a family eligible to travel, while the government is providing AC sleeper bus travel, accommodation and food free of cost. In Phase-I of the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, 4 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at Sri Amritsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi in Phase-I.

Before flagging off the buses carrying pilgrims, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “For the people, this is a very big opportunity in their lives to go on a pilgrimage. We just went inside the buses as well. The buses are very excellent, comfortable and air-conditioned. People do not need to spend anything. The Bhagwant Mann Government will bear all the expenses for travel, stay and food. Very good hotels have been arranged for the devotees. Good buses have also been arranged after they reach there, so there is no need to worry.”

The AAP National Convenor pointed out, “Today, 15 buses are going to Haridwar-Rishikesh, Mathura ji-Vrindavan Dham and Salasar- ShriKhatu Shyam. We spoke to the people inside the buses, many of whom are getting the opportunity to visit Salasar and Shri Khatu Shyam for the first time. In the coming months, a total of 1.5 lakh people from Punjab will be taken to different pilgrimage destinations.”

Wishing the pilgrims a blessed journey, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I congratulate everyone and pray for a blessed journey. I pray that the pilgrims return with blessings that Punjab becomes prosperous, the people of Punjab remain happy, and there is happiness and peace in Punjab. I wish everyone happiness and good health and a blessed journey.”

Speaking on the occasion of the flagging off of buses under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “On this holy occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone who has come from Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Mukerian and adjoining areas and is travelling to Khatu Shyam, Salasar, Vrindavan, Mathura, Rishikesh or wherever they are going for darshan. Earlier too, pilgrimage buses have been running to religious places such as Darbar Sahib, Ram Tirath, Amritsar Sahib, Wagah Border and Fatehgarh Sahib. Religious places of all faiths convey the message of humanity and mutual brotherhood.”

The Chief Minister stated, “Today, 15 buses are going from Hoshiarpur to Vrindavan, Salasar, Khatu Shyam, Rishikesh and Mathura. We met the pilgrims and the devotees sitting in the buses are very happy and are already singing bhajans. I pray that their journey is auspicious, that they go happily, singing and rejoicing, and return after praying for the betterment and progress of Punjab. I appeal to everyone to go for darshan and return after offering ardaas, dua and aarti for the betterment, progress and good health of Punjab.”

He said, “AC sleeper buses have been arranged for the journey of all pilgrims and air-conditioned rooms with adequate washroom facilities will be arranged for their stay. Free food and proper care will be provided to the pilgrims throughout the journey. Medical insurance of every pilgrim will be ensured so that in case of any emergency, they can receive free medical treatment at good empanelled hospitals. For the convenience of pilgrims, an attendant will remain present in every bus and a dedicated team has been deployed at every destination to ensure that the process of paying obeisance takes place smoothly.”

The Chief Minister stated, “On completion of the journey, all devotees will also be given prasad and a souvenir, a brass glass. People from any area, caste or religion can avail the facility of these religious journeys. This effort of the Punjab Government is fulfilling the aspirations of elderly people who wish to visit different religious places to pay obeisance and receive blessings.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “A total of 15 buses carrying devotees from five districts, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, have departed from Hoshiarpur for different religious destinations. Ten buses from Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Jalandhar and Kapurthala will go to Rishikesh-Haridwar. Similarly, two buses from Phagwara and Gurdaspur will carry devotees to Mathura-Vrindavan, while three buses from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur will carry devotees to Shri Khatu Shyam-Salasar.”

He said, “In the first phase of the scheme, 4 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at Sri Amritsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi. Clusters have been formed from different districts for this pilgrimage. ₹148 crore has been spent on this pilgrimage so far and a target has been set to take 10 lakh pilgrims on these yatras. A tent city has also been set up at Sri Anandpur Sahib for this special pilgrimage and the yatra is proceeding very smoothly.”

On the occasion senior AAP leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia and others were also present.