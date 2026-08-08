5 Textile Parks In The Name Of Sant Kabir And PM MITRA Park Being Developed Over 1,000 Acres In Lucknow

On National Handloom Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of artisans and weavers. He stated, “Around 30 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh earn their livelihood through the handloom and powerloom sectors. The government has provided electricity-related benefits worth Rs 109 crore to more than 40,000 artisans.”

The Chief Minister stressed the need to connect handloom products with global markets through design, technology, packaging and marketing.

He also appealed for increasing the procurement of handloom products by government departments and encouraged people to present locally made products as gifts.

The Chief Minister attended the Sant Kabir State-Level Handloom Award Distribution Ceremony organized at Lok Bhavan Auditorium on the occasion of National Handloom Day 2026. During the program, he honored weavers for their outstanding work and distributed cheques to weavers and beneficiaries under various schemes. The Chief Minister also visited the exhibition organized at the venue and appreciated the various products on display. Memorandums of Understanding were also exchanged during the program with major buyers of handloom products.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister observed, “This is our heritage. About 2.5 lakh families, which means nearly 14 to 15 lakh people, depend on this occupation. If the powerloom sector is also included, this number reaches around 30 lakh. The handloom and powerloom industry has become the source of livelihood for more than 30 lakh people.”

He further added, “Through this, lakhs of people are advancing their work, industries, and employment without depending on the government. Our government resolved that these artisans should receive respect as well as every possible facility. Accordingly, last year more than 40,000 artisans associated with the handloom sector were provided electricity-related benefits worth Rs 109 crore.”

CM Yogi stated, “This is an era of competition. We can remain competitive only if we prepare designs and textiles according to the demands of the time and the market. Looking at the global demand for such products, this is also a golden opportunity for us. Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Mau, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Bhadohi and Mirzapur, among others, are known for their outstanding handicrafts. Our artisans have given local products global recognition and identity. The state government stands firmly with artisans, craftsmen and entrepreneurs for their welfare at all times.”

The Chief Minister remarked that before 2017, the carpet cluster in Bhadohi had become almost defunct. Today, carpets worth hundreds of crores of rupees are being exported from there to markets across the world. Bhadohi carpets were also installed in the new Parliament of India. At various places in Parliament, one can see the recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s handicrafts and artisans.

He further informed, “With the support of the Central Government, a Carpet Expo Center has also been established in Bhadohi. A Trade Facilitation Center has already been established in Varanasi. The government is also fully committed to further strengthening technology, design, packaging, exports and marketing. When we promote indigenous products, India’s money will remain in India. This will bring prosperity and happiness to the lives of our artisans.”

The Chief Minister stated that scholarships are being provided to students associated with the Facilitation Center in Varanasi. Last year, 450 students received scholarships. Through this, they are being trained in design, technology, and packaging. To strengthen the textile industry, the PM MITRA Park is being developed over 1,000 acres in Lucknow.

He continues by saying, “After agriculture, the textile industry is the sector providing the highest employment. The government is moving forward with the establishment of 5 textile parks in the state in the name of Sant Kabir to provide employment to youth and ensure work for every hand.”

The Chief Minister observed, “Such development works could have been undertaken even before 2014 and 2017, but the previous governments lacked the vision to do so. Those governments viewed every issue only through the prism of vote-bank politics. As a result, the dignity of the poor, artisans and craftsmen was neglected. Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh did not even have adequate electricity or good roads for transportation. Law and order was so poor that daughters, traders, artisans and craftsmen – none of them felt safe.”

He added, but today, more than 70 percent of those working in the handloom sector are women. This is remarkable. Prime Minister Modi also presents handicraft products from Uttar Pradesh as gifts to heads of state during his foreign visits. This is an honor for all artisans and craftsmen.

The Chief Minister stated, “Through One District-One Product, branding was achieved, and markets also became available. The double-engine government has connected this sector with technology, design and packaging. Today, 96 lakh MSME units are operating in Uttar Pradesh. Handloom has now become the largest cottage industry. The double-engine government is fully committed to protecting the interests of those associated with this sector.”

The Chief Minister directed the department to connect products made by artisans and craftsmen with the market in accordance with technology and demand. He stated that artisans should also take full advantage of the toolkit and training facilities available under Vishwakarma Shram Samman and PM Vishwakarma.

He urged those honored with the Sant Kabir and Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Awards to continue bringing innovation to their work. The Chief Minister appealed to the public to present products made by local artisans and craftsmen as gifts. During festivals such as Deepawali, Holi, Eid and other occasions, products from Uttar Pradesh are now increasingly being presented as gifts.

The Chief Minister informed, “A system has been put in place for government departments to procure handloom products. Departments should act on this immediately. If handloom products are used in hospitals, hotels, guest houses and other places, it will be an added advantage. This will also increase the income of weavers, artisans and everyone associated with the industry.”

The Chief Minister observed that National Handloom Day is not merely a commemorative day but also an important milestone in India’s freedom movement. On this day, August 7, 1905, the movement gained a new direction when the Swadeshi movement emerged. The message of Swadeshi united the entire country – North, South, East and West – and helped break the chains of slavery.

He further informed, “Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi adopted Khadi and Swadeshi as the guiding principles of the freedom movement. He made the spinning wheel the greatest weapon of the movement. Prime Minister Modi decided to observe August 7 as National Handloom Day. It is a tribute to lakhs of entrepreneurs, traders and artisans associated with the handloom sector across the country.”

The programme was attended by Khadi and Village Industries, Sericulture, Handloom and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora and Jai Devi, Members of the Legislative Council Lalji Prasad Nirmal and Mukesh Sharma, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary, Handloom and Textiles Anil Kumar Sagar, Chief Minister’s Advisor Avanish Awasthi, Director, Handloom and Textiles Vijayendra Pandian, Special Secretary Sheshmani Tripathi, along with other distinguished guests.