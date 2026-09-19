50 Percent DA Hike For 8 Lakh Punjab Govt Employees, CM Bhagwant Mann Calls it Festive Gift

In a major festive relief for around eight lakh employees and pensioners, the Bhagwant Mann Government has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) by 8%, with the increase applicable from the September salary. Announcing the decision, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the move reflects his government’s commitment to the welfare and dignity of employees, whom he described as the backbone of the state’s administrative machinery. The Chief Minister also announced compulsory monthly meetings with employee representatives to address genuine issues, postings for women employees within 40 kilometres of their homes, and highlighting that around 70,000 government jobs have been provided through a transparent and corruption-free process.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann personally met representatives of employees and pensioners, heard their concerns and took the decision, choosing dialogue and resolution over confrontation.

After the meeting, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated on X: “Had a very positive meeting today with employee and pensioner organisations. Employees are an important part of our family, and keeping their welfare in mind, we have immediately decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 8%. This increase will start reflecting with the October salary. We also discussed long-pending issues inherited from previous governments, including the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), salary during the probation period, and issues concerning ASHA and Mid-Day Meal workers. We will meet again in the first week of October to work towards a permanent resolution of these longstanding issues. There is no distance between our government and employees. We will resolve every issue through mutual dialogue. We will continue to work together for Punjab’s progress and build a ‘Rangla Punjab’. Inquilab Zindabad.”

Emphasising that the welfare, dignity and legitimate concerns of government employees remain a priority for his government, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “As per the decision, two instalments of 4 per cent each will be released to employees and pensioners, with the benefit to be reflected in their salaries from October 1. Ahead of the festive season, this decision will provide additional financial support to thousands of government employees and pensioners and their families.”

The Chief Minister said, “The government understands the responsibilities shouldered by its employees and the pressures they face in their personal and professional lives.”

He said, “A happy employee is a productive employee and I believe that when an employee works with satisfaction, dignity and peace of mind, the entire system performs better and the people receive better services. Government employees are not merely a part of the administrative system but are its backbone. From delivering essential services to implementing welfare schemes and maintaining day-to-day administration, employees work at every level to ensure that the government reaches the doorstep of the common people.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “I personally understand the concerns of employees because I was the son of an employee and know the pain of an employee. The government considers its employees and their families as part of its own extended family.”

The Chief Minister asserted, “Every penny of the state’s exchequer is being spent judiciously and with the objective of ensuring maximum benefit for the people of Punjab. Financial discipline and public welfare have to move together and the government is committed to taking decisions keeping both these considerations in mind.”

Highlighting the employment initiatives undertaken by the state government, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Around 70,000 government jobs have been provided through a transparent and corruption-free process. The recruitment process has been driven by merit and transparency, providing young people an opportunity to enter government service without having to depend on recommendations, influence or financial considerations.”

The Chief Minister said, “The state government’s objective is to create an environment where young people can secure employment on the strength of their merit and hard work.”

He said, “The government is also sensitive to the special challenges faced by women employees and steps have been taken to ensure that women employees are given postings within a radius of 40 kilometres from their homes. Such measures are aimed at helping women employees strike a better balance between their professional responsibilities and family commitments.”

The Chief Minister said, “Women employees should not have to choose between their career and their family responsibilities. The state government will ensure that the system remains sensitive to their genuine needs.”

He said, “The state government has an open mind towards the genuine demands of employees and pensioners and these issues will be examined sympathetically and in accordance with the applicable rules, financial implications and legal position.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The government will examine various long-pending demands, including the demand for a 2.59 pension multiplication factor, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), restoration of various allowances, implementation of Assured Career Progression (ACP), issues relating to the 2015 and 2020 letters concerning the probation period, generalization of court decisions and others.”

The Chief Minister said, “No genuine issue concerning employees is being ignored and the government will examine each matter with an open and sympathetic approach. Employee welfare cannot be treated as a one-time exercise and requires continuous dialogue between the government and its workforce.”

In a significant step towards institutionalising dialogue with employees, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann announced, “A meeting with employee representatives will be held compulsorily every month. Regular interaction will ensure that grievances are addressed before they become major issues and that employees have a direct platform to place their concerns before the government.”

The Chief Minister said, “Dialogue is the best way forward and we will sit together, listen to each other and find solutions to genuine issues. For decades employees had often felt that their concerns were not receiving the attention they deserved. No one had ever bothered about the employees, but we considered them our family.”

Underlining the state government’s commitment to maintaining a continuous channel of communication with its workforce, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The government does not want a relationship with its employees based merely on files, orders and official correspondence. Instead, it wants a relationship based on trust, dialogue, mutual respect and responsibility.”

The Chief Minister said, “Government employees and the people of Punjab are partners in the larger mission of building a progressive and prosperous state. Employees cannot deliver their best when they remain burdened by unresolved issues, uncertainty or a feeling of being unheard.”

At the same time, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The government has to balance employee welfare with the overall financial health of the state. The latest DA decision demonstrates the government’s commitment to recognising the contribution of employees while maintaining fiscal responsibility.”

Calling upon employees to continue working with dedication and a spirit of public service, the Chief Minister said, “Every government employee represents the state government before the common citizen. The government exists to serve the people, and employees are the instrument through which that service reaches the ground.”

He reiterated, “The government will continue to work towards resolving genuine employee concerns through regular dialogue, transparency and a sympathetic approach, while ensuring that the state’s resources are utilized responsibly.”

The Chief Minister said, “The festive season should bring happiness not only to the homes of ordinary citizens but also to the families of those government employees and pensioners who have devoted their working lives to serving Punjab.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The employees are the backbone of Punjab and their welfare is important to us, their dignity matters to us and their genuine concerns will always have a place at the table.”