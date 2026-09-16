60:40 Formula Was Established Between Punjab & Haryana; Proposed Rules Seek To Undermine Punjab’s Share In Chandigarh: Baltej Pannu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu on Wednesday strongly objected to the draft Chandigarh Health Service Rules 2026, saying the proposed changes would undermine Punjab’s established share in Chandigarh’s medical services and violate the understanding that existed between Punjab and Haryana.

In a statement,AAP Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said, “Earlier, there was a 60:40 arrangement, with 60% for Punjab and 40% for Haryana. Now, under the proposed changes, 40% of the medical officers will be directly recruited under the UT cadre, while the remaining 60% will be divided between the two states. As a result, Punjab’s share will come down to just around 36%.”

The AAP Punjab Media In-charge, “This is not merely a change in recruitment rules. This directly concerns Punjab’s rights in Chandigarh. Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab, and Chandigarh was built by destroying Punjab’s villages. The arrangements made at the time of the reorganisation of Punjab cannot be changed in a manner that continuously reduces Punjab’s share.”

Baltej Pannu said the proposed changes were part of a broader pattern in which Punjab’s rights were being weakened one issue at a time. “First, the Sikh syllabus was removed from Punjab University. Now, another issue has been brought up through these proposed changes to the medical cadre in Chandigarh. One by one, everything belonging to Punjab is being taken away,” he said.

He questioned the BJP’s political position on Punjab, saying, “The BJP keeps saying that it wants to form the government in Punjab and contest elections here. But on the other hand, Punjab’s rights are being taken away one by one. If the BJP genuinely wants to serve Punjab, why is Punjab’s established share being reduced in Chandigarh?”

Baltej Pannu said the 60:40 arrangement between Punjab and Haryana had to be protected and that the proposed introduction of a separate UT cadre should not be allowed to dilute Punjab’s share. “The existing arrangement has a clear history. Punjab’s share cannot simply be reduced by introducing a new cadre structure. The Centre must look at the matter seriously and ensure that the rights and share of Punjab are protected,” he said.