7-member Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026’ to meet in Chandigarh on October 6

The seven-member Coordination Committee constituted by the Punjab Government led by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann will hold a meeting in Chandigarh on October 6 at 12 noon to deliberate in detail on the provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

In a statement, the Punjab Government said, “The Coordination Committee will undertake detailed discussions on various aspects of the legislation and consider the suggestions received from Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The deliberations will focus on ensuring that the spirit and sanctity underlying the legislation are duly respected while considering the views and suggestions placed before the committee.”

The Punjab government said, “The high-level seven-member committee constituted by the state government comprises former Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, Head of Damdami Taksal Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Kheda, Justice (Retd.) Jaspal Singh, Justice (Retd.) Gurbir Singh, Jatinder Singh Aulakh, IPS (Retd.), and Law Officer Preet Inder Paul Singh.”

“The committee will also deliberate upon the modalities for effective coordination with the committee constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib for examining the provisions of the Act. The meeting is aimed at facilitating a constructive and meaningful dialogue on the issue and ensuring that all relevant suggestions and viewpoints are duly considered during the process,” he said.

The spokesperson further said, “The seven-member committee will examine the matter comprehensively and discuss the way forward in consultation and coordination with the concerned stakeholders. The objective is to ensure that the provisions of the legislation are examined in detail and that the views and suggestions placed before the committee are duly considered.”

Pertinently, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had on Sunday held a detailed meeting with the high-level committee to coordinate with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib for reviewing and giving suggestions on the amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

During the meeting, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had underscored, “While discussing the provisions of the law with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and working towards building consensus, the spirit of the law must not be compromised.”

He had categorically said, “The provisions like life imprisonment and heavy fines for perpetrators of Beadbi constitute the core foundation of this law and therefore the law must not be weakened at any cost.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had further said, “There is no doubt that the law has provided solace to the deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh Sangat, who were perturbed over frequent incidents of Beadbi.”