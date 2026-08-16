80th Year Of Independence To Be Year Of Economic Freedom For Punjab’s Women: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

After unfurling the national Tricolour at the state-level function marking the 80th Independence Day at Cantt Board Stadium, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the 80th year of Independence will be the year of economic freedom for Punjab’s women, as for the first time, mothers and daughters are gaining the freedom to spend their own money according to their wishes, with more than 65 lakh women already receiving Samman Rashi out of the 74.59 lakh women registered under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that walking in the footsteps of the great national heroes, his government is making tireless efforts to fulfil their aspirations, ensure the welfare of all and build a prosperous and ‘Rangla Punjab’ by fulfilling every promise made to the people.

He said that this spirit of empowerment is being extended across Punjab through transformative education and healthcare, employment for the youth, canal water reaching the fields, a decisive fight against drugs and stronger public safety, while preserving the peace, brotherhood and communal harmony that define Punjab.

Sharing a few snippets from this auspicious gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated on X: “On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day today, paid tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji and other national heroes at Hussainiwala, the sacred land of Ferozepur. We are continuously working to create a ‘Rangla Punjab’ that fulfils the dreams of our martyrs. Employment has been provided to 69,093 youth, 88% of the state’s fields are now receiving canal water, and the Education and Health Revolutions, along with the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), are strengthening Punjab’s development and security. Let us work together to further strengthen Punjab’s peace and communal harmony. Heartiest greetings to everyone on Independence Day. Inquilab Zindabad.”

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national Tricolour, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day and on this solemn occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of the country, especially the people of Punjab. I pay my respects and homage to Ferozepur, the sacred land of martyrs, whose name is inscribed in golden letters in the history of India’s freedom struggle. I also remember the 21 brave Sikh soldiers of the Battle of Saragarhi, in whose memory the historic Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib stands here.”

Paying tribute to the bravehearts of Hussainiwala, the Chief Minister noted, “Hussainiwala, on the banks of the Sutlej, is a glorious legacy of our national martyrs and this sacred land reminds us of the extraordinary lives and sacrifices of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev. The last rites of great revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt and Mata Vidyavati Ji, the mother of Sardar Bhagat Singh, were also performed here. A Heritage Complex dedicated to the memory of the martyrs is being constructed at Hussainiwala at a cost of ₹25 crore. I salute the brave people of this border district who continue to stand firm against the designs of enemies across the border, natural calamities and other challenges.”

Remembering the contribution of Punjab’s border population, he said, “The services rendered by the people living along the border to the nation and Punjab will always be remembered. Today, when the entire country is celebrating Independence Day, I also remember the immense contribution of patriots and warriors. The country had to wage a long and arduous struggle to attain freedom, and Punjab also paid the heaviest price for the Partition of the country in 1947.”

Recalling the human cost of Partition, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Millions of families were forced to leave their homes and hearths. Even today, every Punjabi prays for open access to visit our sacred Gurdwaras and shrines that were left across the border. Such a massive migration has rarely been witnessed in human history. In words, it may have been the Partition of a country, but in reality, it was the partition of families, relationships and shared emotions. Generations to come will continue to feel the pain of this tragedy, and yet we take immense pride in the fact that the spirit of patriotism runs deep in the hearts of Punjabis.”

Highlighting Punjab’s contribution to the freedom struggle, the Chief Minister pointed out, “Punjabis inherited the courage to stand against oppression and tyranny from Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Punjabi warriors have always been at the forefront among those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. From the Kuka Movement, Pagri Sambhal Jatta Movement, Ghadar Movement and Babbar Akali Movement to numerous other movements, Punjabis made an unparalleled contribution. The sacrifices of Punjabis during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre united the nation against British rule. In the freedom struggle, thousands of Punjabis, including Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Lala Lajpat Rai, Diwan Singh Kalepani, Baba Ram Singh and Madan Lal Dhingra, made supreme sacrifices.”

He said, “More than 80% of those who embraced the gallows, endured life imprisonment or suffered the harsh punishment of exile in Kala Pani were Punjabis. Punjab’s soldiers also created remarkable records of bravery in the wars imposed upon India by neighbouring countries. I bow my head before these supreme sacrifices. There is perhaps no parallel in world history to the enormous sacrifices made by such a small region for the nation.”

Issuing a stern warning to forces attempting to disturb Punjab’s peace and brotherhood, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “On this historic occasion, I issue a stern warning to those forces waiting to disrupt Punjab’s peace, harmony and communal brotherhood. The sacred land of Punjab has always given the message of togetherness and harmony and we are people who pray for the welfare of all, Sarbat Da Bhala. Only flowers of love can bloom and germinate here, not flowers of hatred.”

The Chief Minister affirmed, “There was no place for hatred in Punjab, there is none today, and there will never be any. Punjabis will not allow forces inimical to Punjab to raise their heads. The people of the state gave me the opportunity to serve Punjab and I took the oath of office as Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Photographs of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar were installed in government offices.”

Highlighting decisions taken by his government, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Mohali International Airport was named after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, and a statue of Shaheed-e-Azam was also installed there. In the last four and a half years, his government has taken historic decisions for the development and progress of Punjab. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for me that the state government has fulfilled all its guarantees in four and a half years.”

Talking about women’s empowerment, he said, “2026 is the year of freedom and empowerment for the women of Punjab. Our mothers and daughters have gained the freedom to spend their own money according to their own wishes under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. So far, 74 lakh 59 thousand women have been registered and an amount of ₹2,274 crore 42 lakh as Satkar Raashi has been transferred into the bank accounts of 65 lakh 62 thousand women. I appeal to all the remaining women to get themselves registered and avail the benefits of this scheme.”

Talking about Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna, the Chief Minister highlighted, “More than 4 lakh pilgrims have undertaken journeys to Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi and Amritsar. Pilgrimages are now also being facilitated to religious places outside Punjab, including Haridwar-Rishikesh, Sri Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji and Mathura-Vrindavan. We are extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to celebrate the 650th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj. A budget of ₹100 crore has been allocated for year-long commemorative programmes. Last year, our government commemorated the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.”

On healthcare, he said, “Under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, every family is receiving cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh and so far, more than 3 lakh patients have received cashless treatment worth ₹1,100 crore. As many as 1,090 Aam Aadmi Clinics are operational across the state, where around 92,000 people seek treatment every day.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “These clinics are providing free treatment to the people and their OPDs have recorded a footfall of around 6 crore patients. I congratulate all Punjabis that due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab has now surpassed Kerala and emerged as the number one state in the education sector.”

Highlighting achievements in education, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “As many as 882 students from government schools cleared NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), while 361 students cleared JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Mains and 64 students cleared JEE Advanced. In 2021, merely 80 students were able to clear the NEET examination. Batches of principals and teachers are being sent to Singapore, Finland and Ahmedabad for training, while Schools of Eminence are helping children turn their dreams into reality.”

He said, “Bus services are being provided to 15,000 girls for commuting to and from school. No private school will now be allowed to increase its fees by more than 5 percent. This has brought major relief to more than 32 lakh students studying in 7,800 private schools.” Talking about the Meri Rasoi Scheme, the Chief Minister said, “Ration kits are being distributed along with wheat to 40 lakh needy families. Each kit contains 2 kg pulses, 2 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 200 grams turmeric powder and one litre of mustard oil.”

Highlighting his government’s work in irrigation, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann noted, “It is a matter of pride that the state government has spent ₹7,200 crore to ensure canal water reaches every field. After I assumed charge, the area under canal irrigation has increased from 26 percent to 80 percent. In 2022, only 20 lakh 89 thousand acres received canal water, but today canal irrigation has reached 60 lakh 30 thousand acres.”

The Chief Minister stated, “For the first time in the history of the state, canal water has reached the fields of 1,587 villages that had never seen canal water. Farmers are also being supplied power to agricultural fields during the daytime.” On the fight against drugs, he said, “Punjab is fighting an all-out war against drugs and I thank all Punjabis for their cooperation and support. Yudh Nashean Virudh has now completed 500 days. As many as 56,394 cases have been registered against drug traffickers and more than 75,000 traffickers have been put behind bars.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Defence Committees have been formed at village and ward level to eliminate drugs. Around 1.25 lakh volunteers are acting like warriors to make their villages drug-free. Every drug trafficker is an enemy of Punjab, society and all of us, and the state government will show no leniency towards such people. Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan and anti-drone systems have been deployed to prevent drug smuggling from across the border.”

On employment, the Chief Minister said, “Our government has provided more than 69,000 government jobs to the youth purely on the basis of merit. All these jobs have been given through a completely transparent ‘No Cash, No Farmaish’ system. Young people from every village and city of Punjab have received employment from the state government.”

Highlighting Punjab’s contribution to Indian sport, he said, “It is a matter of immense pride for all of us that Punjabi youth, including Palpreet Singh Brar, is the captain of India’s basketball team, Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of the hockey team, Shubman Gill is the captain of the men’s cricket team, and Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the women’s cricket team.”

Talking about the promotion of sports, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “For the first time in Punjab’s history, a budget of ₹1,744 crore has been earmarked exclusively for sports. For the first time since Independence, Punjab is hosting the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy. The matches under this prestigious event will be held in Jalandhar and Mohali during October and November. The fourth season of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ will begin from Bathinda on September 5, featuring competitions in 38 sports disciplines.”

On agriculture, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab is offering the highest sugarcane price in the country at ₹416 per quintal. I am happy to share that since March 2022, investments worth ₹1.83 lakh crore have come into Punjab, which will create employment opportunities for around 6 lakh young people. Giants like Aichi Steel from Japan, Tata Steel and others are making huge investments in the state, thereby giving a major fillip to economic and industrial growth.”

Highlighting the Sadak Surakhya Force, he said, “Our government has constituted Punjab’s first-of-its-kind Sadak Surakhya Force, which has provided first aid to more than 25,000 people. More than 35,000 injured persons have been transported to hospitals and the mortality rate due to accidents has declined by more than 50 percent in the state. This step has earned accolades from the Union government and Parliament as well.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Around 45,000 kilometres of roads are being renovated and upgraded to facilitate the residents of the state. Since July 2022, around 90 percent of households have been receiving free electricity and getting zero electricity bills. To eliminate corruption from tehsils, Easy Registry and Easy Jamabandi services have been introduced.” On support to families of soldiers, the Chief Minister said, “In recognition of the supreme contribution of brave soldiers who sacrifice their lives in defence of the unity and integrity of the nation, their families are provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore.”

Appealing to Punjabis to dedicate themselves to the ideals of the martyrs, he said, “On this historic day, all of us should take a solemn pledge to fulfil the dreams of our martyrs. Let us resolve to transform our Punjab once again into a ‘Rangla Punjab’, a vibrant, prosperous and flourishing Punjab.”

Impressive Parade, Cultural Performances and Achievement-Showcasing Tableaus Mark Independence Day Celebrations. Earlier, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann took the salute during an impressive march past by contingents of Punjab Police, both men and women, BSF, PAP, Himachal Police, Punjab Home Guards, NCC, Scouts and Guides and the Punjab Police Band. The parade was led by Parade Commander Dhirendra Verma, IPS, and Assistant Parade Commander Preet Kamal Singh, PPS.

A colourful variety programme comprising a PT Show, performances by school students, Giddha, Bhangra and other traditional folk dances performed by school and college students enthralled the audience.

Tableaus showcasing achievements under Yudh Nashean Virudh, Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, the Agriculture sector, Forest and other sectors also graced the event.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, DGP Gaurav Yadav and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.